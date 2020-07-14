2020 July 14 12:23

COMSAT bolsters Inmarsat network with increased C-band and L-band capabilities

COMSAT, the global satellite connectivity solutions provider, is extending the life of Inmarsat’s existing satellites through the leasing of an additional antenna at COMSAT’s Santa Paula, CA. Teleport. The newly leased 12.8m antenna is transmitting and receiving in both C-band and L-band frequencies, bolstering capacity for the Tracking, Telemetry and Command (TT&C) and traffic operations of the Inmarsat satellite network. The Santa Paula teleport hosts Inmarsat’s Standard C equipment, supporting Inmarsat in delivering the most reliable global-standard maritime safety service.



The additional C-band and L-band capacity is a key part of Inmarsat’s global network, providing robust, reliable life and safety communications for more than 1.6 million seafarers worldwide. The renewal of the existing agreement strengthens the long-standing business relationship between the two companies and builds on their heritage of providing the maritime industry with an invaluable communication lifeline that is unaffected by inclement weather.



“This contract reaffirms Inmarsat’s commitment to utilizing COMSAT’s Santa Paula and Southbury teleports to provide this vital service for the international maritime community,” said David Greenhill, COMSAT CEO. “As the original providers of Marisat operations which launched in 1976, COMSAT has a long and strong heritage of providing life-saving satellite communication services at sea. Technology has changed significantly since the original constellation was launched but what hasn’t changed is our commitment to providing a global service that keeps the seafaring community connected at all times no matter the weather or where they are in the world. We are proud to continue to work with Inmarsat for the benefit of the seafaring community.”



Jason Smith, COO, Inmarsat said: “The COMSAT teleport is an integral part of our global network that provides critical communications service for our maritime customers. With the satellite connectivity supported by the COMSAT teleports, we continue our commitment to provide essential and robust connectivity to the maritime community.”



The new contract follows hard on the heels of COMSAT being named 2020 Independent Teleport Operator of the Year by the World Teleport Association at the 25th annual awards held in March this year. It also complements an ambitious expansion plan currently in process at COMSAT’s Tier 4 WTA certified teleports in Southbury, CT, and Santa Paula, CA. On completion COMSAT will support more satellite constellation providers than any other terrestrial network.



About COMSAT:

COMSAT, Inc. is a leading operator of customized, secure end-to-end satellite communications services. We deliver a full portfolio of fixed satellite solutions (C-Band, Ku-Band, Ka-Band, X-Band and UHF) and mobile satellite solutions (Inmarsat, Thuraya and Iridium) to aeronautical, land-mobile and maritime users in multiple markets, including U.S. government and military, global governments, educational institutions and commercial maritime. COMSAT owns and operates two teleports located in Southbury, CT and Santa Paula, CA that provide various communications and data center services to commercial, government and educational institutions worldwide including end-to-end connectivity, co-location and research efforts, critical data backup and recovery, satellite and terrestrial network data center, cloud and cybersecurity services.