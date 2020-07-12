2020 July 12 13:18

New OCIMF Committee structure

The implementation of OCIMF’s new organisational structure will provide a streamlined and more reliable operational model that enables OCIMF and its members to collaborate more efficiently and respond with greater agility to changes occurring across the marine industry.



For all OCIMF members, the restructuring will result in a wider range of opportunities to engage and participate in the development of programmes, publications, advocacy and membership collaboration in a way that suits individual company needs, resources and availability.







