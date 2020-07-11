2020 July 11 14:51

WCI names Tracy R. Zea as President & CEO

Waterways Council, Inc.’s (WCI) Board of Directors unanimously elected Tracy R. Zea as the organization’s new President and Chief Executive Officer. He will assume the new duties as of July 8.



With a broad range of Capitol Hill, policy development and government relations expertise, Mr. Zea most recently served as WCI’s Vice President-Government Relations, advocating for WCI’s goals for authorizations and appropriations which support a modern, efficient, reliable inland waterways transportation system. His work also enhanced WCI’s stakeholder relationship with the Corps of Engineers and the Inland Waterways Users Board.



Mr. Zea joined WCI as its Director-Government Relations in August 2015, transitioning from the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I). During his time on the T&I Committee, he assisted in Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization, Map-21 highway reauthorization, and played an integral part in the enactment of the Water Resources Reform and Development Act (WRRDA) of 2014. Prior to joining the T&I Committee, he worked for Senator John Thune (R-SD).



Mr. Zea earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from South Dakota State University.



“We are thrilled to announce the selection of Tracy Zea as WCI’s new President & CEO. Tracy knows WCI’s issues and membership extremely well, and he embodies the drive, creativity and enthusiasm this position requires,” said Peter Stephaich, Chairman of the WCI Board of Directors.



“WCI’s Board also expresses its thanks to Deb Calhoun, who, since February 18, served as WCI Interim President &CEO until we selected a permanent President &CEO. We thank Deb for her additional service to the organization and look forward to her working for WCI remotely from her new home in Kentucky,” Mr. Stephaich continued.