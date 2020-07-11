2020 July 11 11:37

Huisman to deliver 250mt Knuckle Boom Crane and 500mt Towing Winch for Nanhai Rescue Bureau

Huisman, the worldwide provider of step changing technical solutions, has been awarded a contract by China Merchants Heavy Industry (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd for the delivery of a 250mt Knuckle Boom Crane and a 500mt Towing Winch, to be installed on the upgraded 14,000kW Large Cruise Rescue Vessel of Nanhai Rescue Bureau, part of the Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China.



The 250mt Knuckle Boom Crane will be outfitted with an Active Heave Compensation System, allowing the crane to operate at water depths of up to 3,000 meter. The main hoist winch will be located below deck to enhance the stability of vessel. The 500mt towing winch is designed with a double winch configuration which allows it to be used for towing as well as for lifting by the vessel’s 350mt A-frame. The Knuckle Boom Crane and Towing Winch will both be manufactured at the Huisman Zhangzhou premises in China, and will be delivered in Q3 of 2021 and Q1 of 2022.



The Nanhai Rescue Bureau carries out life-saving missions in waters around the world such as emergency response, firefighting and salvage operations, as well as oil spill detection, deep water exploration, and transportation of lifesaving equipment and supplies. The Huisman crane and Towing Winch enable the Cruise Rescue Vessel to respond adequately to vessels in distress.



Andy Tang, Sales Director at Huisman China: “We are very pleased to announce another contract awarded by China Merchants Heavy Industry, following the four 2,200mt Offshore Mast Cranes and the DES drilling package. It offers us the opportunity to cooperate with Nanhai Rescue Bureau, who we would like to thank for their confidence in Huisman. We look forward to implementing our proven technology for this rescue vessel and to contribute to lifesaving rescue operations in China.”