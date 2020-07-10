  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 10 09:59

    Bunker prices are slightly up at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

    According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

    Average price of IFO-380 HS - $240 pmt (+$5).

    Average price of MGO - $365 pmt (+$10).

    Average price of ULSFO - $343 pmt (+$7).

    Average VLSFO 0,5%  -  $302 pmt (+$2).

    Bunker prices are flat at the Port of Rotterdam:

    - IFO-380 НS - $252
    -  MGO - $366
    - ULSFO 0,1% - $355
    - VLSFO 0,5% - $305

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

    Subscribe for IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review snitko@portnews.ruUpon request it will be provided in English.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 10

19:08 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
18:30 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
18:04 HHLA implements machine learning for the first time to increase productivity
18:01 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 6M’2020 fell by 14.2% YoY
17:38 Information on the seaport of Murmansk changed in the Register of Russian Seaports
17:13 Thun Tankers takes delivery of the fifth L-class at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard
16:52 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports up 3.3%
16:33 Valenciaport reaffirms its leadership as the first Spanish port at UNCTAD index
16:03 Port of Marseille to maintain €57 million in investments to stimulate the recovery
15:43 DNV GL launch support for new Dynamic Positioning system failure guideline enabling quicker and cost effective implementation
15:30 Volga Shipping Company delivered project cargo to the Caspian Sea
15:13 COVID-19 causes problems for implementing EU legislation - BIMCO
14:48 Throughput of Russian seaports in HI’2020 grew by 0.1% Y-o-Y
14:23 Wärtsilä simulator complex delivered to enhance operations at the Training and Education Office of the Indonesian National Police
14:03 Port of Oakland imports up 1.9 percent in June 2020
13:44 Onezhsky Shipyard delivers hybrid workboats Anatoly Klimov and Victor Vorotylo (video)
13:22 Governments of 12 countries pledge action for seafarers at crucial crew change summit
13:19 GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the tank design of three new LNG carriers
13:01 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard commenced making hull of yet another minesweeper of Project 12700, Aleksandrit
12:38 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 12.7% in HI’2020
12:13 Nuclear-powered icebreakers of Rosatomflot assisted 462 ship calls in winter-spring navigation season
11:35 Construction commences on Austal's largest ever ferry
11:04 GIWACAF launches webinar series on oil spill preparedness and response
10:46 FSUE “Rosmorport” takes award-winning place in the annual sailing regatta
10:32 LR to develop structural digital twin for Bluewater FPSO Glas Dowr
10:22 Rosmorport changes tariffs on berth assignment services in Astrakhan and Olya seaports
09:59 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:37 Oil prices decrease amid concern over demand recovery rates
09:20 Baltic Dry Index as of July 9
09:11 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 10

2020 July 9

19:03 OOCL receives Gold Award from the HKAEE for the fourth time
18:10 Aquila Power Catamarans announce a luxuriously versatile new model
17:55 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Sailor to operate on Paldiski-Kapellskär Route from Sunday
17:31 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
17:28 Port of Rotterdam to start trial with PIN-free container handling
17:18 Damen holds keel-laying for Port of Auckland’s fully electric RSD-E Tug 2513
17:12 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Selina with ST Shipping
16:44 "K" Line participates in JV for FPSO owning and chartering business offshore Brazil
16:23 Jan De Nul Group has started offshore installation activities in Taiwan
16:06 Port of Liepaja throughput in 6M’2020 fell by 15.6% Y-o-Y
15:48 Russia remains in Paris MOU’s White List
15:24 PD Ports submit response to national Freeport consultation
15:03 Khabarovsk Territory Governor Sergey Furgal detained by officials of Russia’s Investigative Committee
14:39 Aibel awarded Oseberg portfolio agreement
13:47 Ukraine is still on Paris MOU’s Black List
13:22 MOL announces joint development of energy-saving rudder
12:50 Container shipments on Russian Railways’ network up 15% in 1H 2020
12:17 Cargo transhipment in North Sea Port falls by more than 11% in first half of year
12:07 ABB teams up with Yinson on offshore oil and gas project in Brazil
11:20 FPSO operators could save £15 million per asset on maintenance
10:42 The CMA CGM Group commits to fight illicit trafficking in protected species and tightens its shipment control procedures
10:10 Unifeeder contracts We4Sea for fleetwide vessel performance monitoring
09:38 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 09
09:29 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 8

2020 July 8

18:11 Carnival Cruise Line sets ship delivery changes and related deployment plans
17:50 POWERGLOBE seeks for 10 years LNG vessel charter-agreement
17:27 Maritime partners unveil Autonomous Guard Vessel
17:03 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for August 2020
16:48 SaR operation in Singapore: man overboard incident