2020 July 10 09:59

Bunker prices are slightly up at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $240 pmt (+$5).

Average price of MGO - $365 pmt (+$10).

Average price of ULSFO - $343 pmt (+$7).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $302 pmt (+$2).

Bunker prices are flat at the Port of Rotterdam:

- IFO-380 НS - $252

- MGO - $366

- ULSFO 0,1% - $355

- VLSFO 0,5% - $305

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

