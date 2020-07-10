-
2020 July 10 09:59
Bunker prices are slightly up at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $240 pmt (+$5).
Average price of MGO - $365 pmt (+$10).
Average price of ULSFO - $343 pmt (+$7).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $302 pmt (+$2).
Bunker prices are flat at the Port of Rotterdam:
- IFO-380 НS - $252
- MGO - $366
- ULSFO 0,1% - $355
- VLSFO 0,5% - $305
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
