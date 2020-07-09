2020 July 9 16:06

Port of Liepaja throughput in 6M’2020 fell by 15.6% Y-o-Y

The port’s container throughput is increasing

Freight volume handled in the Port of Liepaja, Latvia in January-June 2020 fell by 15.6%%, year-on-year, to 3,084,900 tonnes, the Port Authority told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, handling of grain and cereal products declined by 7.9% to 1.203 million tonnes, handling of anthracite fell 3.8 times to 199,900 tonnes, building materials - by 9% to 409,900 tonnes while handling of oil products grew by 22.1% to 235,300 tonnes.

Handling of Ro-Ro cargo fell by 20% to 17,582 units, container throughput grew by 12% to 1,803 TEUs.

In the reporting period, the port serviced 13,621 passengers, down 18%, year-on-year.

The number of calls fell by 3% to 829.

Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. Liepaja ranks third port of Latvia by handled cargo volume. Half of the port’s cargo throughput is fueled by crude oil and bulk cargoes imported from the CIS countries, largely from Belorussia. In 2019, throughput of Liepaja port was 7.33 million tonnes.