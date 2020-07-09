2020 July 9 13:47

Ukraine is still on Paris MOU’s Black List

New WGB List is effective from 1 July 2020



Basing on the 2019 inspection results, approved by the Paris MoU Committee, Ukraine has remained in the Black List of the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control, the Ports of Ukraine agency says referring to the website of Paris MOU.



The new performance lists for flag States and Recognized Organizations came into effect on 1 July 2020.



Thus, the Paris MoU Committee approved, by written procedure, the 2019 inspection results. The “White, Grey and Black (WGB) List” presents the full spectrum, from quality flags to flags with a poorer performance based on inspection outcomes. It is based on the total number of inspections and detentions over a 3-year rolling period for flags with at least 30 inspections in the period.

This year, a total number of 70 flags are listed: 41 on the “White List”, 16 on the “Grey List” and 13 on the “Black list”.



Ukraine blacklisted in 2017 remains in the Black List. Having raised from the 66th to the 65th position, Ukraine is ranked eighth in the Black List (Medium to High Risk).



Established in 1982 Paris MOU is intended to eliminate the operation of sub-standard ships through a harmonized system of port State control The current member States of the Paris MoU are: Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, the Russian Federation, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Since the first regional PSC agreement was signed in 1982 (the Paris MoU), IMO has supported the establishment of eight other regional PSC regimes, achieving a global maritime network. The areas of responsibility of the nine regional regimes cover the waters of the European coastal States and the North Atlantic basin from North America to parts of Europe and the north Atlantic (Paris MoU); Asia and part of the Pacific Ocean (Tokyo MoU); Latin America (Acuerdo de Viña del Mar); Caribbean (Caribbean MoU); West and Central Africa (Abuja MoU); Black Sea (Black Sea MoU); the southern part of the Mediterranean Sea (Mediterranean MoU); Indian Ocean (Indian Ocean MoU); and Persian Gulf (Riyadh MoU).

