  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 9 13:47

    Ukraine is still on Paris MOU’s Black List

    New WGB List is effective from 1 July 2020

    Basing on the 2019 inspection results, approved by the Paris MoU Committee, Ukraine has remained in the Black List of the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control, the Ports of Ukraine agency says referring to the website of Paris MOU.

    The new performance lists for flag States and Recognized Organizations came into effect on 1 July 2020.

    Thus, the Paris MoU Committee approved, by written procedure, the 2019 inspection results. The “White, Grey and Black (WGB) List” presents the full spectrum, from quality flags to flags with a poorer performance based on inspection outcomes. It is based on the total number of inspections and detentions over a 3-year rolling period for flags with at least 30 inspections in the period.

    This year, a total number of 70 flags are listed: 41 on the “White List”, 16 on the “Grey List” and 13 on the “Black list”.

    Ukraine blacklisted in 2017 remains in the Black List. Having raised from the 66th to the 65th position, Ukraine is ranked eighth in the Black List (Medium to High Risk).

    Established in 1982 Paris MOU is intended to eliminate the operation of sub-standard ships through a harmonized system of port State control The current member States of the Paris MoU are: Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, the Russian Federation, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

    Since the first regional PSC agreement was signed in 1982 (the Paris MoU), IMO has supported the establishment of eight other regional PSC regimes, achieving a global maritime network. The areas of responsibility of the nine regional regimes cover the waters of the European coastal States and the North Atlantic basin from North America to parts of Europe and the north Atlantic (Paris MoU); Asia and part of the Pacific Ocean (Tokyo MoU); Latin America (Acuerdo de Viña del Mar); Caribbean (Caribbean MoU); West and Central Africa (Abuja MoU); Black Sea (Black Sea MoU); the southern part of the Mediterranean Sea (Mediterranean MoU); Indian Ocean (Indian Ocean MoU); and Persian Gulf (Riyadh MoU).

    Related link:

    Rosmorrechflot warns about Russia’s risk to move from White to Grey list of Paris MoU >>>>

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 9

19:03 OOCL receives Gold Award from the HKAEE for the fourth time
18:10 Aquila Power Catamarans announce a luxuriously versatile new model
17:55 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Sailor to operate on Paldiski-Kapellskär Route from Sunday
17:31 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
17:28 Port of Rotterdam to start trial with PIN-free container handling
17:18 Damen holds keel-laying for Port of Auckland’s fully electric RSD-E Tug 2513
17:12 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Selina with ST Shipping
16:44 "K" Line participates in JV for FPSO owning and chartering business offshore Brazil
16:23 Jan De Nul Group has started offshore installation activities in Taiwan
16:06 Port of Liepaja throughput in 6M’2020 fell by 15.6% Y-o-Y
15:48 Russia remains in Paris MOU’s White List
15:24 PD Ports submit response to national Freeport consultation
15:03 Khabarovsk Territory Governor Sergey Furgal detained by officials of Russia’s Investigative Committee
14:39 Aibel awarded Oseberg portfolio agreement
13:47 Ukraine is still on Paris MOU’s Black List
13:22 MOL announces joint development of energy-saving rudder
12:50 Container shipments on Russian Railways’ network up 15% in 1H 2020
12:17 Cargo transhipment in North Sea Port falls by more than 11% in first half of year
12:07 ABB teams up with Yinson on offshore oil and gas project in Brazil
11:20 FPSO operators could save £15 million per asset on maintenance
10:42 The CMA CGM Group commits to fight illicit trafficking in protected species and tightens its shipment control procedures
10:10 Unifeeder contracts We4Sea for fleetwide vessel performance monitoring
09:38 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 09
09:29 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 8

2020 July 8

18:11 Carnival Cruise Line sets ship delivery changes and related deployment plans
17:50 POWERGLOBE seeks for 10 years LNG vessel charter-agreement
17:27 Maritime partners unveil Autonomous Guard Vessel
17:03 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for August 2020
16:48 SaR operation in Singapore: man overboard incident
16:20 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 6M’2020 grew by 10% Y-o-Y
16:13 Maritime industry calls for EU political leadership on seafarers
15:23 Port of Antwerp total throughput down by 4.9% in H1 2020
14:03 Wärtsilä introduces the system, designed to reliquefy boil-off gas onboard gas carriers and LNG bunker vessels
13:45 RF State Duna adopts a package of laws on privileges in the Arctic
13:12 PD Ports wins major pipeline contract with Global Manufacturer at Hartlepool
12:44 DCSA publishes standards for digital exchange of operational vessel schedules
12:18 Germany takes over HELCOM chairmanship
12:11 Seanergy Maritime announces agreement to acquire a Capesize vessel with prompt delivery
11:55 Russian Fishery Company fleet renewal to reduce carbon footprint by 50%
11:29 Pella Shipyard delivers patrol boat of Project 03160
11:04 Austal delivers first of two 118 metre trimarans to Fred. Olsen Express
10:43 Barcelona Cruise Port obtains the 'Safe Travels' Stamp, as safe infrastructures preventing COVID-19
10:32 Throughput of Rosterminalugol in HI’2020 grew by 10% YoY
10:04 ESPO says EU Taxonomy should align with already defined sectoral sustainability criteria
09:40 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:37 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 08
09:23 Bunker prices rose at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of July 7

2020 July 7

18:06 ZIM unveils new digital services
17:49 Great Arctic Regatta started in Saint Petersburg
17:27 Crude exports via Kozmino in HI’2020 grew by 5% YoY
17:02 Deepsea Atlantic drilling rig returning to Johan Sverdrup
16:35 Optimarin successfully completes IMO G8 and USCG test programme
16:12 Alfa Laval takes its service offer to the next level through remote service guidance
15:56 New ferry line Baltic Link launched at the port of Riga
15:28 RF Government allocates RUB 320 million to subsidize shipping companies
15:02 ABP delivers project cargo using North Lincolnshire’s waterways
14:32 Air Liquide and the Port of Rotterdam Authority launch initiative for hydrogen road transport
14:02 Konecranes to deliver mobile harbor crane to new terminal in Trieste