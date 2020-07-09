2020 July 9 10:42

The CMA CGM Group commits to fight illicit trafficking in protected species and tightens its shipment control procedures

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, is reinforcing its procedures for shipping protected species, the trade in which is regulated by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), the company said in its release.

As part of these tighter procedures, shippers must expressly state whether a species is covered by the CITES convention and, where appropriate, provide the requisite export permit whenever any animal or plant goods are carried. In parallel, the CMA CGM Group will draw up a black list of exporters suspected to be involved in illicit trafficking.

Following several suspicions that undeclared rosewood may have been part of cargo shipments from the Gambia, the Group has decided to halt its timber exports from the country until further notice. Rosewood is a protected species, and trade in it is regulated by the CITES.

