2020 July 9 10:10

Unifeeder contracts We4Sea for fleetwide vessel performance monitoring

Unifeeder A/S and We4Sea B.V. have signed a cooperation agreement to roll-out the We4Sea Digital Twin based performance monitoring solution across Unifeeder’s fleet, the company said in its release.

Aim is to reduce the ships’ fuel consumption and emissions. The Unifeeder Group is an integrated logistics company with the largest feeder network and rapidly growing shortsea business in Europe, the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent and South East Asia region with connectivity to more than 150 ports. Unifeeder plays a critical role as a facilitator of integrated global and regional supply chains, simplifying the complex tasks of choosing and managing supply chains by providing efficient and sustainable transport solutions.

We4Sea focusses on increasing fuel efficiency and lower emissions of seagoing vessels by using a Digital Twin. The Twin provides shipowners and charterers with improved performance insights. To generate the best results and increase fleet sustainability, Unifeeder and We4Sea have agreed to roll out the monitoring solution across the entire Unifeeder group fleet.

With its Digital Twin technology, We4Sea builds a digital sister vessel with all relevant technical characteristics of the real vessel. This data is enriched from other sources, such as data on speed, draught, weather conditions, wave heights, currents and wind. Optimising vessel efficiency The Digital Twin transforms this big data pool into actionable management information.

The technology does not require onboard hardware installation and is therefore ideal for charterers, such as Unifeeder. The solution supports full transparency. Charterers can continuously monitor fuel consumption, carbon and sulphur emissions of their chartered vessels in real-time via an online dashboard.

About Unifeeder A/S

The Unifeeder Group is an integrated logistics company with the largest and best-connected feeder network and rapidly growing shortsea business in Europe, the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent and South East Asia region with connectivity to more than 150 ports.

About We4Sea B.V.

We4Sea (est. 2016) combines years of experience in maritime technology with research at Delft Technical University and TNO (the Netherlands Organisation for applied scientific research). Founders Dan Veen and Michiel Katgert share a passion for ships, especially when they are efficient. We4Sea offers data-driven solutions for monitoring and optimizing the fuel efficiency of vessels.