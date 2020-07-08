  The version for the print

    THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for August 2020

    The members of THE Alliance update the service adjustments in August to reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global shipping market. The details of service updates are listed below:

    Asia and North Europe
    Maintain current 4 loops - FP1/FP2/FE2/FE3 weekly sailings with FE4 temporary suspension.

    Asia and the Mediterranean
    Week 32 – MD1 void
    Week 34 – MD2 and MD3 void
    Week 35 – MD1 void

    Transpacific - West Coast
    Week 33 – PS3, PN3 and PN4 void
    Week 34 – PS5 void
    Week 35 – PS3, PN3 and PN4 void

    Transpacific - East Coast (via Panama and Suez Canals)
    EC3 will remain merged with EC1 except for week 33.

    Asia and Middle East
    Week 32 – AG2 void
    AG1 will remain merged with AG3.

    Transatlantic
    Week 32 – AL4 void
    Week 33 – AL1 void

