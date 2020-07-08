2020 July 8 17:03

THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for August 2020

The members of THE Alliance update the service adjustments in August to reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global shipping market. The details of service updates are listed below:

Asia and North Europe

Maintain current 4 loops - FP1/FP2/FE2/FE3 weekly sailings with FE4 temporary suspension.

Asia and the Mediterranean

Week 32 – MD1 void

Week 34 – MD2 and MD3 void

Week 35 – MD1 void

Transpacific - West Coast

Week 33 – PS3, PN3 and PN4 void

Week 34 – PS5 void

Week 35 – PS3, PN3 and PN4 void

Transpacific - East Coast (via Panama and Suez Canals)

EC3 will remain merged with EC1 except for week 33.

Asia and Middle East

Week 32 – AG2 void

AG1 will remain merged with AG3.

Transatlantic

Week 32 – AL4 void

Week 33 – AL1 void