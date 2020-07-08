-
2020 July 8 17:03
THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for August 2020
The members of THE Alliance update the service adjustments in August to reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global shipping market. The details of service updates are listed below:
Asia and North Europe
Maintain current 4 loops - FP1/FP2/FE2/FE3 weekly sailings with FE4 temporary suspension.
Asia and the Mediterranean
Week 32 – MD1 void
Week 34 – MD2 and MD3 void
Week 35 – MD1 void
Transpacific - West Coast
Week 33 – PS3, PN3 and PN4 void
Week 34 – PS5 void
Week 35 – PS3, PN3 and PN4 void
Transpacific - East Coast (via Panama and Suez Canals)
EC3 will remain merged with EC1 except for week 33.
Asia and Middle East
Week 32 – AG2 void
AG1 will remain merged with AG3.
Transatlantic
Week 32 – AL4 void
Week 33 – AL1 void
