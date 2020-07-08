  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 8 16:13

    Maritime industry calls for EU political leadership on seafarers

    Due to the heightened humanitarian crisis due to lack of sufficient action by governments in ensuring crew changes happen, European and International maritime industry stakeholders joined forces to seek political leadership and commitment by European leaders to the welfare of seafarers. They urge them to commit to doing everything in their power to promote the facilitation of crew changes by EU Member States and third countries for crew changes to take place without further delays, ECSA said in its release.

    As a result of COVID-19 travel restrictions and border closures, hundreds of thousands of seafarers are stranded around the world. Over 250,000 seafarers are currently waiting for crew changes on ships, with some of them having already spent 15 months or more on board. An equal number are awaiting to join ships.

    In addition to the immense pressure this situation creates for individual seafarers, this is also a time of considerable difficulty for global and national economies. Ensuring crew changes can take place in EU ports without any impediment should be seen strategically as part of the broader recovery plan for European industries.

    The European and International social partners for maritime transport (ECSA, ETF, ICS, ITF), as well as CLIA, WSC, IMEC, INTERTANKO and INTERMANAGER, warn that there is no more time to lose and urge the decision makers to show political responsibility matter at the highest political level as they are convinced where there is a political will there is a way. They argue the EU is uniquely placed to make a difference and call on all governments to lead by example by, without further delay:

    Designating all seafarers, regardless of nationality, as key workers and facilitate their movement under conditions that safeguard their health and minimize the risks of COVID-19 infection. For example: exempt them from travel restrictions including quarantine requirements provided the correct protocols are followed.

    Ensuring that seafarers are able to join and leave their ships for repatriation, crew changes, shore leave and medical attention without impediment. For example: temporary visa waivers for on/offsigners in all EU Schengen States would be essential to deal with the backlog of crew changes and high demand for visas expected over the coming months given the current logistical complexities for visas in EU missions and at the border.

    Creating the necessary conditions for seafarer air corridors from the EU Member States and key labour supply countries.

    They call upon the decision makers in EU institutions and Member States to use the upcoming high level meetings in European Parliament, Council and European Council and the UK led crew change summit to show their political responsibility and be of service to the many seafarers who have served the world over the past months.

    Joint letters were sent to the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen; President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli; President of the European Council, Charles Michel; and the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel as current President of the Council of the European Union, and several European Members of Parliament and Member States.

Другие новости по темам: INTERTANKO, IMEC, ETF, ITF, INTERMANAGER, WSC, ECSA, CLIA, ICS  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 8

18:11 Carnival Cruise Line sets ship delivery changes and related deployment plans
17:50 POWERGLOBE seeks for 10 years LNG vessel charter-agreement
17:27 Maritime partners unveil Autonomous Guard Vessel
17:03 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for August 2020
16:48 SaR operation in Singapore: man overboard incident
16:20 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 6M’2020 grew by 10% Y-o-Y
16:13 Maritime industry calls for EU political leadership on seafarers
15:23 Port of Antwerp total throughput down by 4.9% in H1 2020
14:03 Wärtsilä introduces the system, designed to reliquefy boil-off gas onboard gas carriers and LNG bunker vessels
13:45 RF State Duna adopts a package of laws on privileges in the Arctic
13:12 PD Ports wins major pipeline contract with Global Manufacturer at Hartlepool
12:44 DCSA publishes standards for digital exchange of operational vessel schedules
12:18 Germany takes over HELCOM chairmanship
12:11 Seanergy Maritime announces agreement to acquire a Capesize vessel with prompt delivery
11:55 Russian Fishery Company fleet renewal to reduce carbon footprint by 50%
11:29 Pella Shipyard delivers patrol boat of Project 03160
11:04 Austal delivers first of two 118 metre trimarans to Fred. Olsen Express
10:43 Barcelona Cruise Port obtains the 'Safe Travels' Stamp, as safe infrastructures preventing COVID-19
10:32 Throughput of Rosterminalugol in HI’2020 grew by 10% YoY
10:04 ESPO says EU Taxonomy should align with already defined sectoral sustainability criteria
09:40 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:37 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 08
09:23 Bunker prices rose at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of July 7

2020 July 7

18:06 ZIM unveils new digital services
17:49 Great Arctic Regatta started in Saint Petersburg
17:27 Crude exports via Kozmino in HI’2020 grew by 5% YoY
17:02 Deepsea Atlantic drilling rig returning to Johan Sverdrup
16:35 Optimarin successfully completes IMO G8 and USCG test programme
16:12 Alfa Laval takes its service offer to the next level through remote service guidance
15:56 New ferry line Baltic Link launched at the port of Riga
15:28 RF Government allocates RUB 320 million to subsidize shipping companies
15:02 ABP delivers project cargo using North Lincolnshire’s waterways
14:32 Air Liquide and the Port of Rotterdam Authority launch initiative for hydrogen road transport
14:02 Konecranes to deliver mobile harbor crane to new terminal in Trieste
13:46 Bunker prices rise at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:32 KNOT concludes long-term charter contract with PetroChina for shuttle tanker
13:11 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to West Africa
12:49 Throughput of Vostochny Port in HI’2020 grew by 6% YoY
12:30 GTT Training and Wavelink Maritime Institute in collaboration to deliver LNG training in Singapore
12:23 Tom Hautekiet becomes new CEO Port of Zeebrugge
12:01 IMO endorses guidance on ensuring seafarers’ access to medical care onshore
11:58 NRP facilitates long-term financing for a newbuilt arctic container vessel
11:00 The CMA CGM Group simplifies its trade network on the Transpacific trade
10:52 First jacket successfully installed at Moray East, Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm
10:52 Aker Arctic joins ePIcenter project
10:14 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 07
10:08 Zvezda shipyard starts steel cutting for nuclear-powered icebreaker Rossiya, Project 10510
09:31 Oil prices are decreasing
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 6
08:40 Klaveness Combination Carriers secures the first sustainability linked bank financing in Norwegian shipping

2020 July 6

19:07 Equinor awarded framework contract for engineering and installation services on Statfjord
18:27 CMA CGM to launch Round the Africa service
18:07 APM Terminals Buenos Aires facilitates first ever export of lemons from Argentina to China
17:31 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 6M’2020 reached 14.8 million tonnes
17:30 Kloosterboer starts construction of Cool Port II at City Terminal Rotterdam
17:06 ArcelorMittal issues invitation to tender for heat network in North Sea Port
16:45 Damen delivers five zero emissions propulsion ferries to Arriva in Copenhagen
16:12 Kvaerner improves financial results and outlook
15:32 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 9,623 in RF spot market