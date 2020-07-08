2020 July 8 12:11

Seanergy Maritime announces agreement to acquire a Capesize vessel with prompt delivery

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has entered into a definitive agreement with an unaffiliated third party to purchase a Capesize vessel, the company said in its release. The vessel was built in 2005 at Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. in Japan, has a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 177,536 deadweight tons and shall be renamed M/V Goodship.

Following her delivery, the size of the Company’s fleet will increase to 11 Capesize vessels with an aggregate cargo capacity of approximately 1,926,117dwt. The vessel is expected to be delivered by the end of July 2020, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions. The Company expects to fund the gross purchase price of $11.4million with cash on hand as sourced through its recent capital markets activities.

About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. Upon delivery of the new vessel, the Company's operating fleet will consist of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of 11.5 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117dwt. The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Athens, Greece and an office in Hong Kong.