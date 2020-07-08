2020 July 8 10:32

Throughput of Rosterminalugol in HI’2020 grew by 10% YoY

Average shipload at the terminal was 69,100 tonnes

Rosterminalugol JSC, operator of Russia’s largest dedicated terminal offering technologically advanced handling of coal says its throughput in January-June 2020 totaled 12.7 million tonnes, up 10%, year-on-year. The milestone result of 12 million tonnes was achieved on 21 June 2020.



In the reporting period, the terminal handled 184 vessels (+13%, year-on-year) with average shipload of 69,100 tonnes.



The largest ship handled by the company was Regina Oldendorff (Post-Panamax) loaded with 111,500 tonnes of coal bound for the Middle East.



In January-June, the stevedore handled 177,990 open-top railcars (+9%, year-on-year) with 12.6 million tonnes of coal. Innovative open-top railcars account for 32% of the total number (56,960). Average daily handling was as high as 978 railcars with a record of 1,348 railcars handled between January 7 and January 8. The previous record was registered in June 2019.



According to the statement, the high results were achieved thanks to coordinated work with Oktyabrskaya Railway and the Luzhskaya railway station ensuring smooth handling of railcars arriving in the port.

Rosterminalugol JSC (port Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region) is the largest dedicated coal terminal in the North-West region of Russia. The terminal built with the application of the innovative technologies is intended to supply Russian coal produced in Kuzbass and other coal fields to the customers in Europe, Africa, Middle East and Latin America. In 2019, the terminal handled 24.5 million tonnes of coal.

Rosterminalugol features the most advanced equipment including covered railcar dumpers and heaters, stackers and reclaimers, covered container lines and transfer stations, transborders and shiploading machines.

The terminal’s compliance with both Russian and international requirements on environmental risk management is confirmed by ISO 14001:2015 certificate “Environmental Management System: Requirements and Application Guide.” Environmental safety at the terminal is ensured by the systems of aspiration, dust suppression, sprinkling, snow generation, and water treatment. Further modernization of the terminal is underway.

The terminal features covered stations for unloading and transfer of coal, conveyor equipment, rotary car dumpers, shiploaders and the second-to-none system of multi-stage magnetic coal separation.