2020 July 7 17:49

Great Arctic Regatta started in Saint Petersburg

On July 5, 2020, the first step of the Great Arctic Regatta started in Saint Petersburg, Oboronlogistics LLC says in its press release. The yacht Maria with an experienced crew of nine people set a course for Shlisselburg in the Leningrad region. Then the ship will go on the route Valaam-Svir-Petrozavodsk-Kizhi-Belomorsko-Baltic canal-Arkhangelsk – Murmansk and back. The expedition will last for about a month.



According to the author and project Manager, member of the Public Council under the Ministry of natural resources and ecology of the Russian Federation Stanislav Koryakin, the tasks of the expedition include the study of the route, selection of places for Parking, shelter bays and preparation for the future large-scale race, which will be held in 2021 and will become the northernmost sailing regatta.



In 2019, Oboronlogistics LLC and the Agency for the development of the water recreation industry and coastal territories "Big Arctic Race" signed an agreement on cooperation in the implementation of the long-term socio-cultural project Big Arctic Race, which involves the development of civil use of the waters of the Northern seas of Russia. The agreement is an expression of the parties ' intentions and involves the exchange of information, discussion and approval of proposals of mutual interest and aimed at the implementation of the project.



According to the organizers, the regatta will help to develop the Northern sea route and promote sailing. The project involves scientists from major scientific centers of the country, public figures, and businessmen.