2020 July 7 15:28

RF Government allocates RUB 320 million to subsidize shipping companies

The subsidies are to cover the companies’ expenses under agreements signed with Russian leasing companies



The Government of the Russian Federation will provide shipping companies engaged in marine and river cruise shipping subsidies to cover expenses under agreements signed with Russian leasing companies. According to RF Government’s official website, that was announced by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on 7 July 2020.



RUB 320 million is to be allocated for the subsidies.



The Prime Minister emphasized that the companies forced to stay idle during the navigation period lost their revenues.



“The allocated resources will let cover part of the companies’ expenses under leasing agreements”, said Mikhail Mishustin.



In late June 2020, the Government of the Russian Federation signed the Decree on inclusion seaborne and inland water passenger transport into the list of industries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.



