2020 July 6 19:07

Equinor awarded framework contract for engineering and installation services on Statfjord

Equinor has, on behalf of the licence partners, awarded Apply a framework agreement for engineering and installation services on the North Sea Statfjord field. According to the agreement the parties will collaborate in new ways while carrying out the work on Statfjord safely and efficiently, the company said in its release.

The agreement covers overhaul, replacement and modification deliveries on the three Statfjord platforms. The period of agreement is seven years, plus a three-year option. The agreement will take effect on 1 September 2020.

The supplier will be integrated in the FLX organisation in new premises at Forus. The companies will collaborate on the design and planning of the work to be carried out. Common drivers for the parties have been established to support the ambitions of Equinor FLX.



Kjetil Hove (left), senior vice president for Field Life eXtension, and Peggy Krantz-Underland, chief procurement officer.

The companies will focus on simplified work processes, standardised products and solutions, and at the same time benefit from digital technology, such as 3D printing.



Production from Statfjord will be extended by maturing new reserves for recovery and upgrading platforms as required. Around 100 new wells will be drilled in the period up to 2030. They will help maintain the current Statfjord production level beyond 2025, strongly increasing the activity level on the field and requiring considerable investments.

Statfjord A was scheduled for decommissioning in 2022, however, it has been decided to extend the field life to 2027. The lives of the Statfjord B and C platforms will be extended from 2025 to 2040. This will sustain high value creation from the field and secure profitable jobs. During 40 years of production, Statfjord has generated NOK 1 600 billion in gross revenue for the owners and Norwegian society.

The licensees on Statfjord are Equinor Energy AS (operator), Vår Energi A/S and Spirit Energy.