  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 6 19:07

    Equinor awarded framework contract for engineering and installation services on Statfjord

    Equinor has, on behalf of the licence partners, awarded Apply a framework agreement for engineering and installation services on the North Sea Statfjord field. According to the agreement the parties will collaborate in new ways while carrying out the work on Statfjord safely and efficiently, the company said in its release.

    The agreement covers overhaul, replacement and modification deliveries on the three Statfjord platforms. The period of agreement is seven years, plus a three-year option. The agreement will take effect on 1 September 2020.

    The supplier will be integrated in the FLX organisation in new premises at Forus. The companies will collaborate on the design and planning of the work to be carried out. Common drivers for the parties have been established to support the ambitions of Equinor FLX.

    Kjetil Hove (left), senior vice president for Field Life eXtension, and Peggy Krantz-Underland, chief procurement officer.

    The companies will focus on simplified work processes, standardised products and solutions, and at the same time benefit from digital technology, such as 3D printing.

    Production from Statfjord will be extended by maturing new reserves for recovery and upgrading platforms as required. Around 100 new wells will be drilled in the period up to 2030. They will help maintain the current Statfjord production level beyond 2025, strongly increasing the activity level on the field and requiring considerable investments.

    Statfjord A was scheduled for decommissioning in 2022, however, it has been decided to extend the field life to 2027. The lives of the Statfjord B and C platforms will be extended from 2025 to 2040. This will sustain high value creation from the field and secure profitable jobs. During 40 years of production, Statfjord has generated NOK 1 600 billion in gross revenue for the owners and Norwegian society.

    The licensees on Statfjord are Equinor Energy AS (operator), Vår Energi A/S and Spirit Energy.

Другие новости по темам: Equinor  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 6

19:07 Equinor awarded framework contract for engineering and installation services on Statfjord
18:27 CMA CGM to launch Round the Africa service
18:07 APM Terminals Buenos Aires facilitates first ever export of lemons from Argentina to China
17:31 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 6M’2020 reached 14.8 million tonnes
17:30 Kloosterboer starts construction of Cool Port II at City Terminal Rotterdam
17:06 ArcelorMittal issues invitation to tender for heat network in North Sea Port
16:45 Damen delivers five zero emissions propulsion ferries to Arriva in Copenhagen
16:12 Kvaerner improves financial results and outlook
15:32 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 9,623 in RF spot market
15:08 EMSA’s RPAS to support Finnish, Estonian and Swedish Coast Guard functions
14:05 Zvezda Shipyard lays down fifth Aframax tanker, Nursultan Nazarbayev
13:33 Throughput of Port Vysotsky in 6M’2020 fell by 16.5% YoY
13:10 CMA CGM announces PSS from the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf, Red Sea & Egypt Red Sea ports to the US Gulf, US East Coast & Canada East Coast
12:00 Sembcorp Marine President & CEO appointed Co-chair of International Advisory Panel on Maritime Decarbonisation
11:01 A.P. Moller - Maersk to acquire European specialist KGH Customs Services
11:00 The car carrier Höegh Xiamen declared a constructive total loss after fire
10:31 IMO is holding an informal (virtual) preliminary discussion session on short-term measures for reducing GHG emissions from ships
10:22 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 06
10:00 GTT receives an order from Zvezda for the tank design of five ARC7 ice-breaking LNG carriers
09:56 Republic of Korea implements national sulphur emission control area
09:47 Tallink Grupp cancels Riga-Saaremaa direct special trip
09:29 AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for June 2020 and 2Q of 2020 financial year
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 3

2020 July 5

15:02 FURUNO acquire EMRI A/S, Danish based provider of advanced ships Maneuvering and Steering Systems
14:51 HamiltonJet partners with RIBCRAFT to power 48 US Navy RHIBs
13:42 Ingalls Shipbuilding awarded $936 million contract to build navy destroyer
12:18 Huisman to deliver offshore mast crane for wind turbine installation in Taiwan
10:44 USCG assists disabled vessels near Freeport, Texas

2020 July 4

15:01 APL announces storage arrangements for China reefer imports
14:39 MAN to supply compression technology for offshore gas production
13:28 Naval Group selected iXblue to supply navigation systems for Gowind-class vessels
12:33 USCG halts illegal charter, rescues 2 on disabled jet ski near Venetian Causeway Bridge
11:04 DNV GL: Ports can be the front runners of the energy transition, if port authorities and industry sectors join forces

2020 July 3

18:37 DistriRail adds its rail schedules to the Port of Rotterdam Authority’s Navigate tool
18:07 ClassNK releases amendments to class rules
17:44 Possibilities of digital transformation of military shipbuilding to be discussed at "ARMY-2020" forum
17:05 ECSA welcomes study on social aspects within the maritime transport sector
16:50 Rosmorrechflot warns about Russia’s risk to move from White to Grey list of Paris MoU
16:24 11 major international companies join forces to accelerate the energy transition in transport and logistics
15:48 Hydrographic Company and MRTS sign contract on construction of Utrenny terminal facilities
15:10 CMA CGM announces rates from Asia to Red Sea
14:43 ABP publishes its Annual Review 2020
14:10 Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal takes delivery of two mobile harbor cranes
13:12 Alfa Laval wins SEK 130 million offshore order in China
12:26 Throughput of port Azov in 6M’2020 fell by 15% YoY
12:01 ICS launches Guidance for Engine Room Safety
11:47 North-Western Shipping Company merges into Volga-Fleet
11:15 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
10:59 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
10:13 Ocean Yield takes delivery of newcastlemax dry bulk newbuilding
10:12 GTT and Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex sign a Technical Assistance and License Agreement for the construction of LNG carriers incorporating membrane tank systems
09:52 Bunker prices changed slightly at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:34 Baltic Dry Index as of July 2
09:20 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 03
09:16 Oil prices start decreasing
09:09 Baleària presents a proposal for the construction and operation of the new passenger terminal in the Port of Valencia

2020 July 2

18:37 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
18:04 ClassNK releases Annual Report on Port State Control
18:04 CMA CGM updates PSS for Reefer Cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic, West Med & Adriatic to the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
17:52 Glavgosexpertiza approves expansion of access canal to Sabetta port