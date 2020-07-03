2020 July 3 09:16

Oil prices start decreasing

Oil prices fell by 1.13%-1.16%

On 3 July 2020 (08:25, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 1.16% to $42.64 per barrel, Light (WTI) for August delivery fell by 1.13% to $40.19 per barrel.

On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.