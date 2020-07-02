2020 July 2 15:42

Shipbuilding facility of Neptun CDB in Novaya Ladoga lays down two cruise ships of Project PV20S

The ships are intended for operation along the Black Sea coast of Russia

Shipbuilding facility of Neptun CDB in Novaya Ladoga (Leningrad Region) has laid down two cruise ships of Project PV20S, IAA PortNews correspondent reports from the keel-laying ceremony.

The construction of ships designed by MEB-Design-SPb will be funded by State Transport Leasing Company under the contract with Central Design Bureau “Neptun”. The ships are intended for operation along the Black Sea coast of Russia.



The first two cruise ships of Project PV20S were laid down on 19 June 2020 by Samara based shipbuilding and ship repair yard Nefteflot.

As Neptun CDB told IAA PortNews, the contract foresees construction of five ships with three of them to be built by Nefteflot and two – by shipbuilding facility of Neptun CDB in Novaya Ladoga (Leningrad Region).

According to the contract, the first ship is to be delivered in April 2021 with the deliveries of other ships scheduled with a step of three months.



Central Design Bureau “Neptun” specializes in designing and production of ships and hovercraft. The company is involved in both military and civil shipbuilding projects.

