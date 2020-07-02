-
2020 July 2 18:04
CMA CGM updates PSS for Reefer Cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic, West Med & Adriatic to the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
CMA CGM has announced the revised Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as from July 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
This PSS will apply as follows:
Origin : From Northern Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic, West Med & Adriatic
Destination : To the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
Cargo: Reefer
Amount: USD 200 per Reefer container (20' & 40'RH)
Payment: With the freight
Date of application: July 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
