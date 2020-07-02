2020 July 2 13:29

Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 5% in 6M’20

Transportation of transit cargo and internal turnover fell in June

As of 1 July 2020, cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs totaled 3.170 million tonnes (-5%, year-on-year), says Azov-Don Basin Administration.

In the reporting period, transportation of transit cargo declined by 3% to 2.876 million tonnes, internal turnover fell by 16% to 294,000 tonnes.

By 1 July 2020, Azov-Don Basin Authority registered 2,235 vessel movements including 1,037 downward and 1,198 upward movements (versus 2,064 in the same period of 2019: 936 downward and 1,128 upward movements).

In June 2020, cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin fell by 13%, year-on-year, to 1.113 million tonnes. Transportation of sulphur accounted for 24.6%, vacuum gasoil – for 23.7%, diesel fuel - for 9.4%. Transit cargo flow dropped by 8% to 1.069 tonnes, internal turnover – 2.8 times to 44,000 tonnes.

In June 2020, Azov-Don Basin Authority registered registered 781 vessel movements including 367 downward and 414 upward movements (versus a total of 786 movements in June 2019 including 389 downward and 397 upward movements).

The total length of the waterways in the area of responsibility Azov-Don Basin Administration is 691.3 kilometers.