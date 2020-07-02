  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 2 13:29

    Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 5% in 6M’20

    Transportation of transit cargo and internal turnover fell in June

    As of 1 July 2020, cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs totaled 3.170 million tonnes (-5%, year-on-year), says Azov-Don Basin Administration.

    In the reporting period, transportation of transit cargo declined by 3% to 2.876 million tonnes, internal turnover fell by 16% to 294,000 tonnes.

    By 1 July 2020, Azov-Don Basin Authority registered 2,235 vessel movements including 1,037 downward and 1,198 upward movements (versus 2,064 in the same period of 2019: 936 downward and 1,128 upward movements). 

    In June 2020, cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin fell by 13%, year-on-year, to 1.113 million tonnes. Transportation of sulphur accounted for 24.6%, vacuum gasoil – for 23.7%, diesel fuel - for 9.4%. Transit cargo flow dropped by 8% to 1.069 tonnes, internal turnover – 2.8 times to 44,000 tonnes.

    In June 2020, Azov-Don Basin Authority registered registered 781 vessel movements including 367 downward and 414 upward movements (versus a total of 786 movements in June 2019 including 389 downward and 397 upward movements).

    The total length of the waterways in the area of responsibility Azov-Don Basin Administration is 691.3 kilometers.

Другие новости по темам: Azov-Don Basin  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 2

18:37 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
18:04 CMA CGM updates PSS for Reefer Cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic, West Med & Adriatic to the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
18:04 ClassNK releases Annual Report on Port State Control
17:52 Glavgosexpertiza approves expansion of access canal to Sabetta port
17:35 Royal Niestern Sander delivers the hydrographic survey vessel ‘Geo Ranger’ to Geo Plus B.V.
17:21 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 6M’20 climbed by 2.2% YoY
17:04 Kongsberg Digital acquires Danish maritime software company COACH Solutions
16:55 Federal government waives the traffic dues for the Kiel Canal until 31.12.2020
16:45 Fincantieri subsidiary INSIS acquired a majority share in Support Logistic Services
16:23 Webinar “Pusher-tugs as a pivot of river transportation chain. Will we have them built?” slated for 8 July 2020
16:04 IPCSA launches the Network of Trusted Networks
15:42 Shipbuilding facility of Neptun CDB in Novaya Ladoga lays down two cruise ships of Project PV20S
15:20 New transshipment terminal soon to become operational at the Port of Gothenburg
15:04 250,000 m2 of rooftop solar panels to be installed in the port of Amsterdam by 2024
14:23 MABUX releases weekly review of global bunker market
14:03 Nippon Paint Marine completes the extensive re-coating of the 1911-built cargo ship
13:29 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 5% in 6M’20
13:05 Premiere for Rolls-Royce's first MTU gas engines in new Doeksen ferry
12:44 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:22 Rosmorport announced tender for construction of LNG transshipment facility in Kamchatka
12:00 APM Terminals introduces APIs to transform the next generation of terminal data
11:21 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 4.5% in 6M’ 2020
11:03 ECSA calls on the German Presidency to support a stronger European shipping industry
10:47 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 6M’2020 fell by 23% YoY
10:29 Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam delivers trawler Jonge Johannes
10:24 Tallink Grupp makes strategic future investment and purchases ro-pax vessel Sailor
10:02 Oil prices continue rising
09:59 Yang Ming fulfills green promise carbon emission reduced 51% in 2019
09:45 Tallink Grupp adds more departures to Helsinki-Riga and Turku-Tallinn routes for August 2020
09:28 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 02
09:23 Inaugural meeting of the international advisory panel on maritime decarbonisation
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of July 1

2020 July 1

16:18 COVID-19 dampens long-term energy demand and highlights scale of climate emergency
15:52 Konecranes receives order from Louisiana for two portal harbor cranes
14:26 Panama emphasises its support for seafarers' rights
13:43 DNV GL grants type approval for Aquarius UV / EC BWMS
12:36 ICS: Global shipping fleet to sound horns on 8 July to remind governments over need for urgent crew change
11:09 Aker Solutions awarded letter of intent for Askeladd Vest
10:33 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 01
10:09 Damen delivers custom RHIB to Naarden Lifeboat
09:37 GTT receives a new order from DSME for the design of two large Floating LNG Storage Units

2020 June 30

19:07 Wan Hai Lines to launch Taiwan to Vietnam and Thailand services coverage
18:37 Valenciaport joins the “World Aids to Navigation Day” with the lighting of its headlights
18:12 Third stage of "Sea Cup 2020" competition begins
18:07 BPA attempts to cut fine dust level in Busan Port by developing green equipment
18:02 Damen concludes keel laying on 75-metre crane barge for a project in Panama
17:50 Bunker prices decrease at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
17:46 Diana Shipping announces signing of a supplemental agreement with BNP Paribas and the sale of a Panamax dry bulk vessel
17:27 BIMCO publishes Covid-19 crew change clause
17:04 Artemis Technologies to build zero emissions ferries following £60M funding
16:41 Seven port projects to compete for ESPO Award 2020
16:25 BLRT Grupp shipped last sections of railway bridge to Stockholm
16:04 Port of Melbourne welcomes largest containercapacity ship to dock in Melbourne
15:46 Knyaz Vladimir submarine of RF Navy’s fleet went to the White Sea starting its first base-to-base passage
15:03 World's first full scale ammonia engine test - an important step towards carbon free shipping
14:48 Severnaya Verf to build four long-liners of 200101 design for NOREBO Group
14:12 Hapag-Lloyd announces GRI from North East Asia to Australia
13:58 MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique celebrate key construction milestone for LNG-propelled MSC World Europa
13:33 RS publishes autonomous vessel classification advisory
13:11 Port of Oakland Oks FY 2021 budget midst COVID-19 crisis