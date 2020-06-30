2020 June 30 18:07

BPA attempts to cut fine dust level in Busan Port by developing green equipment

Busan Port Authority stated on June 9 that it concluded a license agreement with HYUNDAI materials in order to expand the supply of transfer crane exhaust gas after-treatment system, which was developed last year to reduce fine dust level inside the port, the company said in its release.

Transfer cranes are equipment to move or unload containers at yard. In case of Busan New Port, all 239 cranes are powered by electrical system, however, 37 out of 122 cranes in North Port still run on diesel system and people have been raising concerns on harmful exhaust gases (PM10, PM2.5, SOx, NOx, etc.) released from the cranes.

To address this issue, BPA invested approximately 200 million won and developed exhaust gas after-treatment system, which collects and treats exhaust gases from diesel transfer cranes, together with the Korea Institute of Machinery & Materials and HYUNDAI materials. The system was installed at Shin Gamman Pier in North Port as a pilot and was i1f2r3a4m5e4ed to reduce 80% or more fine dusts and NOx.

BPA concluded a license agreement with HYUNDAI materials, a company that has been participating in the technology development from last year, in order to expand the supply of the exhaust gas after-treatment system.

CEO NAM Ki-chan stated, “BPA will continue to work to improve Busan’s air quality and working environment for port workers by preemptively developing technologies so that Busan Port can be operated with green unloading equipment.”

An exhaust gas after-treatment system for transfer crane cost approximately 80 million won, meaning about 3 billion won will be required to install the system to all 37 diesel transfer cranes operating in North Port. Therefore, installation would be somewhat burdensome to the North Port, which is currently experiencing management difficulties.

Transfer cranes are not categorized as construction equipment according to the Enforcement Decree of the Construction Machinery Management Act, meaning it would be also difficult to get government support.

In order to expand the pilot project and to encourage active participation of pier operators, subsidy from local government according to Article 15 of the Special Act on the Improvement of Air Quality in Port Areas, Etc. is essential.