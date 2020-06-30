2020 June 30 10:34

Admiralteiskie Verfi laid down yet another freezing trawler of Project СТ-192 for RFC

It is the third trawler in a series of ten ships

Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) laid down the third ship in a series of ten freezing trawler of Project СТ-192 intended for Russian Fishery Company, the company says in a press release.

The memorial plaque on the keel of the future trawler was fixed by Sergey Sereda, head of RFC supervisory group, and Vladimir Nadtocheyev, construction manager, Surface Ship Construction Department, Admiralteiskie Verfi.

The series of super trawlers is to be built in pairs. The first two ships were launched in March and June 2020. It is expected that construction of each new ship in the series will take less time than the previous one.

The trawler will be named Mechanic Sizov after the veteran of the fishing fleet who served for more than 30 years on whalers and trawlers.

Each new vessel that will be built for the Russian Fishery Company is designed for an annual catch of about 60 thousand tons of fish. This is 2.5 times as much as the performance of the vessels that make up today the fleet operating in the Far East of Russia. The vessels will be equipped with a modern factory capable of carrying out deep waste-free processing of the entire catch into high value-added products, primarily Pollock fillets and surimi.

Investments in construction of the series of 10 ships exceed RUB 65 billion.

The lead ship of Project СТ-192, Kapitan Vdovichenko, was laid down on 23 January 2019 and launched on 27 March 2020.

RFC will get 11 ships of СТ-192 design including 10 trawlers to be built by Admiralteiskie Verfi under the state programme of investment quotas.

Russian Fishery Company is one of the largest Russian producers of wild white fish, one of the leading producers of Alaska Pollock in Russia and globally. Its primary commercial fishing grounds are in the Bering Sea and The Sea of Okhotsk, some of the cleanest oceanic areas of the entire globe. RFC is implementing a fleet modernization program to further facilitate the production of high value-added products.



Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC (Admiralty Shipyards) is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. A number of contracts are being successfully implemented at the shipyard for domestic and foreign customers. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies. Besides, a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy, a series of large shipping trawlers and the Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker are under construction. The Company’s staff numbers 6,300 persons. In 2019, the shipyard celebrated its 315th anniversary.

Related links:

Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard launches first serial freezing trawler of СТ-192 design for Russian Fishery Company (video) >>>>

Admiralteiskie Verfi launches lead freezing trawler of Project СТ-192 built for Russian Fishery Company >>>>