2020 June 30 10:06

New Chairman appointed to the National Maritime Safety at Sea Council

Mr Ishak Ismail, Director of Business Development (Asia) at BAE Systems Hägglunds AB and member of the External Review Panel on SAF (Singapore Armed Forces) Safety, will be appointed as the new Chairman for the National Maritime Safety at Sea Council (NMSSC) on 1 July 2020. He takes over from founding Chairman of the NMSSC, Professor Richard Lim, Chairman of ST Logistics Pte Ltd.

The NMSSC, established by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) in 2015, consists of members from the private sector, public sector and associations. It seeks to:

a. Serve as an advisory body to the MPA Board of Directors on maritime safety

b. Promote and build a progressive safety at sea culture by addressing both human and non-human elements that contribute to maritime safety

c. Help raise the level of maritime safety and standards through public awareness campaigns, conferences, workshops and safety studies

d. Endorse initiatives and projects proposed by MPA-Industry Safety Working Groups and maritime industry for follow-on implementation

e. Recognise exemplary efforts and promote good practices in the maritime industry

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the format of the annual International Safety@Sea Conference, organised by MPA, will be slightly different this year. Several smaller forums will be webcast live on 1 December 2020 for interested parties worldwide to join in.

Добавить в Словарь Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский... Создать новый список слов...

Копировать

Добавить в Словарь Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский... Создать новый список слов...

Копировать

Добавить в Словарь Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский... Создать новый список слов...

Копировать

Добавить в Словарь Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский... Создать новый список слов...

Копировать

Добавить в Словарь Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский... Создать новый список слов...

Копировать