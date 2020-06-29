2020 June 29 09:59

Federal Transport Authority signs MOU with subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports

The Federal Transport Authority (FTA) – Land & Maritime has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SAFEEN, the marine services subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports, to provide emergency response services and support maritime rescue operations across the territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates, the company said in its release.

The MOU signing is part of FTA’s effort to enhance its partnerships with key national companies and authorities in the maritime sector with the aim of optimising the safety, security and environmental protection of the marine domain within the UAE. The responsibilities will include all types of marine emergencies including, oil spills, firefighting, wreck removal, salvage, grounding, rescue towing, maritime surveying, search and rescue, and well as a host of ancillary services.

Under the terms of the MoU, SAFEEN will work closely with the FTA to provide services and rapid response to emergency cases, in addition to continuously exchanging information and knowledge, and sharing resources with the FTA when requested.

The MOU signing took place in a virtual ceremony on Sunday 21 June, and was attended by Engineer Ahmed Mohamed Sharif Al Khoori, Director General of the Federal Transport Authority, and Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO, Abu Dhabi Ports.

Engineer Ahmed Mohamed Sharif Al Khoori, said: “Our MOU with Abu Dhabi Ports is a major step in upgrading the standards of health and safety in the UAE’s maritime sector, and reaffirms our commitment to forge a future that places our nation as a world leader in creating a sustainable maritime society.

“By nurturing partnerships with leading national companies that provide reliable, safe and effective marine services, the Authority will have the tools and procedures that will enable it to decisively respond to emergencies and ensure safety and security across the maritime sector. Our agreement will also allow us to provide further support to the coastguard and other local authorities that are essential to securing and safeguarding the waters of the United Arab Emirates.



“Our collaboration with Abu Dhabi Ports and SAFEEN reflects our commitment to build advanced national capabilities in conducting high-quality rescue and emergency operations, while adhering to the highest standards of maritime safety and international best practices.”



Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO, Abu Dhabi Ports, said: “We are honoured to partner with the FTA in delivering on the Government’s overall strategic vision for this important sector of our economy. This agreement is a testament to Abu Dhabi Ports and SAFEEN’s capability in providing maritime services nationwide and marks an important moment in the development of the UAE’s maritime industry.

“The terms of our accord reflect the spirit of good will that exists between our two parties as we seek to engage and collaborate in innovative ways that serve to further protect our marine environment’s precious resources, while also enhancing the safety of our nation’s territorial waters as well as the security of all our ports.”