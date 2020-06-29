2020 June 29 09:35

Electric catamaran EcoVolt launched in Saint-Petersburg with another one laid down by Emperium shipyard

Electricity-powered recreational craft EcoVolt was launched in Saint-Petersburg on 27 June 2020, IAA PortNews correspondent reported from the ceremony. The ship left for the first technical voyage with its commercial operation scheduled to begin in the navigation season of 2021. Simultaneously, Emperium shipyard laid down the second electric vessel with higher passenger capacity.

The Ecovolt is intended for river tourism and business meetings. Its passenger capacity - 86; crew - 2. The lounge based on a standard module can be transformed into a variety of spaces. Endurance: up to 10 hours (up to 140 km), speed – up to 7.5 knots (14.5 km/h).

