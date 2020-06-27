2020 June 27 10:34

Valenciaport begins studies for the Third Dock of the Port of Sagunto

The President of the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV), Aurelio Martínez, has announced that “Valenciaport is going to begin studies for the third dock in the Port of Sagunto. The future of Valenciaport’s growth lies in Sagunto and we must think about the design of the third basin that we want for the Port of Sagunto to include it in the Strategic Plan”.



Martínez explained that “given the complexity of the port works and the fact that traffic continues to grow, it is time to start thinking about this third dock to adapt it to the current needs of the market and port activity”. The president of the PAV has indicated that “we have received the support of the mayor of Sagunto to recover the project of the third dock, a proof of the confidence of the City council in this initiative and in the economic activity that the port activity generates”.



At the press conference following the PAV Board of Directors meeting, Martínez highlighted the financial support provided by Valenciaport to Valencian companies to overcome the Coronavirus crisis, which, between the generation of liquidity and the reduction of port taxes, exceeds 60 million euros. Of these, 40 million are generated liquidity in advance of payment to suppliers and delayed payments. In addition, there is a forecast of about 19 million in the reduction of fees. “This will affect the accounts of Valenciaport but will benefit companies to overcome the crisis, a sign of the support of the PAV to the economic activity of our business network,” said Aurelio Martinez.