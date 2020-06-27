  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 27 14:32

    KM and Incat sign contract for delivery of large-size waterjets

    Kongsberg Maritime (KM) is pleased to announce a milestone order which will see the company making its first delivery of large-size waterjets to Incat, Tasmania-based designers and builders of high-speed, environmentally-efficient wave piercing catamaran ferries.

    The scope of supply for the Incat newbuild currently designated ‘Hull 097’ exemplifies KM’s attention to detail while also demonstrating the company’s willingness to carry out bespoke modifications to suit clients’ requirements. In addition to four Kongsberg Kamewa S90-4 waterjets, the delivery will include a touch screen remote control system incorporating a CanMan Touch joystick, enabling the ship to be manoeuvred remotely from the bridge. KM’s standard two-tiller configuration for both the centre helm seat and navigator’s seat will be adapted in this instance to a single centre helm tiller.

    KM will also be providing a separate aft-facing console comprising two touch screens, one Polar joystick with heading knob, two backup panels incorporating clutch in/clutch out buttons and one analogue steering and bucket position gauge per jet.

    This landmark order represents a coming together of two enormously influential brands within the maritime industry. Kongsberg Kamewa – which has its roots in Sweden in the 1880s – delivered its first waterjets 40 years ago and has now produced more than 10,000 of these propulsion systems, including the largest and most efficient waterjets available on the market. Kongsberg Kamewa’s extensive waterjet range is now developed and fabricated from KM’s world-class Hydrodynamic Research Centre, just outside Kristinehamn in Sweden, and from a new Product Centre in Kokkola, Finland.

    The Incat group, meanwhile, owes its success to the ingenuity and drive of the visionary fast-ferry designer and builder Robert Clifford. As the founder of the Sullivan’s Cove Ferry Company, Clifford initially made a name for himself when SCFC’s vessels transported more than nine million passengers in two years across the Derwent River in Hobart in the wake of the 1975 collapse of the Tasman Bridge. With Incat, Clifford and his team have spearheaded the development of high-speed, high-tech, wave-piercing catamarans, scooping up numerous design awards and setting speed records for Atlantic crossings. In addition, the latest Incat design is further enhanced with the highly efficient Kongsberg Generation 4 waterjets featuring a new light weight reversing bucket that reduces installed weight by around 2,000 kg.

    “The new contract is a testament to the quality and reputation of our waterjets, and significantly increases our market share in this segment,” says Richard Dreverman, Sales Manager Australia, Kongsberg Maritime. “We hope and trust that our input will assist this catamaran ferry to set a new standard in manoeuvrability, passenger comfort and fuel efficiency.”

    “Ease of installation, specification flexibility and full customer support also contributed majorly to our decision to award this contract to Kongsberg Maritime,” adds Guy Doyle, Senior Project Manager, Incat. “It’s very important to us that we can implement cost-effective, environmentally-responsible waterjet solutions which simultaneously provide the smoothest and most unobtrusive passenger experience, so we’re looking forward to working closely with KONGSBERG on this project.”

Другие новости по темам: waterjets, Kongsberg Maritime, Incat  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 June 27

16:13 Exceptional growth in export of tree logs from Port of Rotterdam
15:13 NC Ports executive director retiring, CEO to take the helm
14:32 KM and Incat sign contract for delivery of large-size waterjets
13:35 Ocean Technologies Group acquires Marlins and enters into strategic partnership with V.Group
12:52 Conversion of Van Stee Offshore's new multi-purpose support vessel "Zwerver-1"
11:03 AMSA: Liberian-flagged container ship loses three containers off Cape Leeuwin, WA
10:34 Valenciaport begins studies for the Third Dock of the Port of Sagunto

2020 June 26

18:04 MAN Energy Solutions publishes Corporate Responsibility Report 2019
17:29 Nuclear-powered icebreaking container ship Sevmorput to make four voyages between Saint-Petersburg and Far East in 2021
17:04 Panama Maritime Authority established an IMO DCS Compliance Fee
16:35 AHEAD starts the world's first international demonstration operation to transport hydrogen
16:03 Royal Niestern Sander signs contract with Dixstone Holdings for conversion of a vessel
15:55 North Alliance expands its fleet with one more tugboat
15:34 NYK joins Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
15:03 Savannah now the top US port for ag exports
14:48 Göteborg Energi, Nordion Energi, Preem, St1, Renova, and Gothenburg Port Authority form jv for transport of liquefied carbon dioxide
14:20 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches Pola Aleksia of Project RSD59
14:01 Two projects led by Valenciaport win the IAPH World Port Sustainability Awards 2020
13:12 Alfa Laval signs agreement with leading engine developer WinGD
12:33 Navigation season opens in Saint-Petersburg on June 28
12:14 Maritime technology startups in Singapore to get S$50 million in co-investments through SEEDS Capital and six appointed partners
12:01 LR and industry partners launch survey on COVID-19 impact on maritime workforce
11:38 Volvo Penta supplied fully integrated propulsion system for Stockholm Police’s high-speed patrol boat
11:10 Wärtsilä solutions selected as E-Marine upgrades its fleet
10:41 North Carolina Ports Executive Director retires
10:39 Contractor selected for extension of President Lech Kaczyński LNG Terminal
10:16 Oil prices start going up
09:58 Experts outlined problems and prospects of small-size passenger ships construction in Russia
09:30 Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 26
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is on June 25

2020 June 25

19:27 Construction of ice-resistant platform for Gazprom’s field on Arctic shelf begins in Astrakhan
19:05 CMA CGM increases rates for dry, OOG, breakbulk & reefer cargoes from Asia to Red Sea
18:35 Approved сases of сrew сhange сross 13,000 as Singapore observes Day of The Seafarer
18:04 Aker Solutions awarded Letter of Intent for Breidablikk
17:34 MES delivers 66,000 DWT type bulk carrier to Bronze Maritime
17:04 Dutch Seaports win International Award for Sustainability
16:34 Barge Transferium Maasvlakte at the ECT Delta terminal starts operations
16:17 MABUX releases weekly review of global bunker market
16:04 New world record set by APM Terminals Pier 400 Los Angeles
15:43 Kalmar receives a significant order of eco-efficient mobile equipment and services from ACFS in Australia
15:40 Port of Cardiff celebrates new contract with Valero
15:38 GoodBulk announces fleet refinancing
15:33 Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding selects LR for two naval projects
15:15 Ultramar launches railway link with the new terminal construction site
15:03 HHLA Container Terminal Altenwerder recertified as the only climate-neutral container terminal worldwide
14:34 MacGregor receives USD 11 million crane order for general cargo ships
14:33 UN Day of the Seafarer highlights sacrifice of key workers at sea during pandemic
14:03 GTT will design two very large LNG land storage tanks in China
13:58 The Maritime Standard Tanker Conference to take place on 21 October 2020
13:43 Lloyd's Register wins design contract at Hywind Tampen
13:35 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:02 CDWE reaches Final Investment Decision and orders pioneering offshore wind installation vessel ‘Green Jade’
12:46 Dubai, UAE to host The Maritime Standard Awards on 20 October 2020
12:31 All Viking Line ships return to service in July
12:23 Global Ports announces departure of Vladimir Bychkov, Chief Executive Officer
12:00 MHI Group to participate in establishment of The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
11:44 CMA CGM launches a new intermodal connection between Italy and Turkey via the Port of Taranto
11:29 Singapore to host 6th Port Automation Summit on 28 September – 1st October 2020
11:11 MPA receives accolade at World Ports Sustainability Awards for Singapore’s next-generation Tuas Port