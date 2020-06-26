2020 June 26 17:04

Panama Maritime Authority established an IMO DCS Compliance Fee

According to the Resolution J.D. 002-2020, February 12, 2020, which entered into force on March 23, 2020 after publication at the Official Gazette of the Republic of Panama, the following fees for the "Confirmation of Compliance-SEEMP Part II (CoC)" and "Statement of Compliance (SoC) - Fuel Oil Consumption Reporting, now apply:

1. Confirmation of Compliance fee: USD. 75.00 / ship

2. Statement of Compliance fee: USD. 150.00 / ship

The effective implementation date was extended to May 01, 2020 as the new day on which this resolution took effect. This means that all CoCs and SoCs issued by the Panama Maritime Authority on or after May 01, 2020, are subject to the payment of the Compliance Fees.