  2020 June 26

    Wärtsilä solutions selected as E-Marine upgrades its fleet

    The technology group Wärtsilä continues to work closely with Dubai-based E-Marine, a specialist operator of cable layer vessels currently upgrading its fleet to achieve greater efficiencies. As part of this programme Wärtsilä has been contracted to provide a comprehensive scope of solutions, which will be delivered on a fast-track basis. The order was placed in May and delivery is scheduled for October this year.

    The scope includes two Controlled Pitch Propeller (CPP) systems with control and fuel efficiency devices, two Wärtsilä tunnel thrusters, a Wärtsilä 20 auxiliary engine, and class-approved ship design engineering services. The solutions will upgrade an existing cable layer vessel to meet the latest operating requirements.

    “Being able to deliver everything in line with the tight schedule required by the customer is a challenge that Wärtsilä is capable of meeting. Our track record in this respect speaks for itself. Furthermore, we have a strong support presence in the U.A.E. and throughout the Middle East region to ensure the ongoing reliability and high performance of our solutions,” says Sandeep Padhi, Senior Sales Account Manager, Wärtsilä Marine.

    “E-Marine is investing heavily in new technologies to ensure that its operating efficiency remains at the highest level possible. This upgrading programme is aimed at delivering the best possible service to our customers, and the Wärtsilä solutions are an essential element within that ambition,” says Capt. Adil Salmanov, General Manager, Marine Operations, E-Marine.

    Wärtsilä has earlier provided a propulsion upgrade for an E-Marine vessel.

    Wärtsilä in brief:

    Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

