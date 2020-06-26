2020 June 26 10:41

North Carolina Ports Executive Director retires

The North Carolina State Ports Authority’s leader, Paul J. Cozza, is retiring from his post as Executive Director. The announcement was made during the North Carolina Ports Board of Directors regularly scheduled June meeting. Cozza will continue to serve in his role through December 31, 2020, the company said in its release.

Cozza was named to the top spot in April 2014 and has worked diligently over the past six years to move North Carolina Ports forward. Under Cozza’s leadership, NC Ports achieved its most profitable years on record, a cornerstone of his strategic vision; embarked on a more than $200 million capital improvements plan; reintroduced intermodal rail; and welcomed the largest container vessels in the Ports Authority’s history. Additionally, container volumes through the Port of Wilmington have increased 25 percent during his tenure. General cargo at the ports of Wilmington and Morehead City has increased an astounding 58 percent.

Most notably under Cozza’s leadership, NC Ports has become a significant player in the cold chain sector. Since 2014, refrigerated container volume through the Port of Wilmington has more than quadrupled. In Fiscal Year 2020 alone, refrigerated cargo increased 15 percent year-over-year. Cozza was instrumental in the development of the Ports Authority’s annual Cold Chain Summit, which brings industry leaders and cold chain sector experts to the Port City every year.



As the Board of Directors announced Cozza’s retirement, the 11-member board also named Brian E. Clark as the new Executive Director of the North Carolina State Ports Authority. Clark currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Executive Director.



Clark joined North Carolina Ports in June 2017 and has been an integral part of the Ports Authority’s record-breaking operational achievements. Most recently, the Port of Wilmington welcomed its largest container ship thanks to the completion of four major waterside projects including, a wider turning basin, berth renovations, air draft improvements and the addition of three neo-Panamax cranes.



About North Carolina Ports

North Carolina’s ports in Wilmington and Morehead City and Charlotte Inland Port link the state’s consumers, business and industry to world markets and serve as magnets to attract new business and industry to the State of North Carolina. Port activities contribute statewide to more than 87,700 jobs and $678 million each year in state and local tax revenues.