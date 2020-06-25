2020 June 25 15:43

Kalmar receives a significant order of eco-efficient mobile equipment and services from ACFS in Australia

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has received a significant order for ten Kalmar Eco reachstackers, five empty container handlers and one medium forklift from ACFS Port Logistics Pty Limited (ACFS). The deal includes a full-scope Kalmar Care service contract for four years. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2020 Q2 order intake and all units are scheduled for delivery in Q4 2020. The service agreement comes into effect in September 2020, the company said in its release.

ACFS is the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics company in Australia, moving over 1.2m TEU annually. ACFS have a presence in all capital cities across Australia, with core infrastructure assets that specialise in the container logistics supply chain. ACFS’ sites are strategically located on-port and off-port connected by high productivity vehicles and rail. They manage over 200,000 sqm of warehousing footprint and 900,000 sqm of yard footprint providing container transport and storage, empty container park, intermodal/rail terminals and AQIS (Australian Quarantine and Inspection Service) and customs bond services.

Kalmar will be providing ACFS with the latest eco-efficient technology in mobile equipment to bring its fleet size to 44 across Australia. Kalmar Eco Reachstackers will be instrumental in helping ACFS to cut emissions at their terminals and achieve a significant reduction in fuel costs. The empty container handlers are built on Kalmar’s proven G-Generation platform, which makes maintenance easier and provides a comfortable, ergonomic working environment for operators. The machines will be operating at an intermodal rail facility, an empty-container park and a distribution depot in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move.