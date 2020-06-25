2020 June 25 16:34

Barge Transferium Maasvlakte at the ECT Delta terminal starts operations

Barge Transferium Maasvlakte (BTM) at the ECT Delta terminal came into operation at the start of June. BTM is the result of a partnership between Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam (ECT) and a consortium of inland terminals and barge operators, Port of Rotterdam said in its release.



Within the partnership, ECT has agreed to make a section of terminal quay as well as a crane and a crane team available to the consortium on fixed days and times at a fixed rate. The barge operators will be handling planning themselves, and the participating parties determine in consultation when, and how often, they wish to use the quay. Since this arrangement is not subject to minimum call sizes and other restrictions, users are rewarded with a unique level of flexibility.



With solutions like Barge Transferium Maasvlakte, Nextlogic and Fixed Windows, the handling of inland shipping in the port of Rotterdam is developing from a standard product into an increasingly differentiated programme of services. Clients can choose between a diverse range of products that are tailored to different market segments and operational areas. As a result, Barge Transferium Maasvlakte contributes to the efficient and reliable handling of inland shipping in Rotterdam’s port area.



It has been some two years since ECT first shared its ideas about a transfer point of this kind with the inland shipping sector and discussed them with interested parties. In response, the Danser Group and Combi Terminal Twente presented a plan to further flesh out the concept together with ECT. The two companies subsequently formed a consortium with 26 other parties to ensure that the transferium capacity would be utilised. After several pilot projects, BTM is now officially ‘open for business’.