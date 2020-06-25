2020 June 25 14:03

GTT will design two very large LNG land storage tanks in China

As part of the BGG1 Tianjin Nangang LNG terminal2, GTT has received an order from the company China Huanqiu Contracting & Engineering Co. Ltd. (HQC) for the design of two Membrane Full Containment LNG storage tanks. The two tanks, each with a net capacity of 220,000 m3, will be the largest land storage tanks in China, the company said in its release.

This order follows the agreement signed in November 2019 between GTT and the Chinese major state-owned company Beijing Enterprises Group (BEG), at the occasion of the presidential visit in China of French President Emmanuel Macron, in presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping.



GTT will design these membrane Full Containment tanks which will be fitted with the GST® technology developed by GTT. The onshore storage tanks will be located in the Tianjin south port Industrial Zone in China, and are expected to be commissioned during the last quarter of 2022.



