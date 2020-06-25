2020 June 25 13:02

CDWE reaches Final Investment Decision and orders pioneering offshore wind installation vessel ‘Green Jade’

Following the signing of the early works agreement in April 2020, CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE) has now taken the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the construction of ‘Green Jade’, which is the first floating DP3 heavy lift and installation vessel to be built in Taiwan, DEME said in its release.

‘Green Jade’ will feature an exceptional combination of high transport and load capacity, impressive lifting heights and green technology. The new vessel will be built at CSBC in Kaohsiung and is set to be delivered in 2022.

CDWE, Taiwan’s first offshore wind EPCI contractor, was established at the end of 2018 by CSBC, the largest shipbuilder in Taiwan, and DEME Offshore. ‘Green Jade’ highlights CDWE’s ambitions to further support development of the offshore wind industry in Taiwan and the wider Asia Pacific region. With the vessel being built at CSBC shipyard in Kaohsiung and by operating under the Taiwanese flag, CDWE has shown its 100% commitment to maximising localisation content to enable it to fully support the flourishing offshore wind industry.



With its 4,000-tonne crane capacity and DP3 capability, the vessel is perfectly equipped to serve the renewables market. This unique asset will enable CDWE and its customers to transport a multitude of the heaviest monopiles, jackets, wind turbine components and structures in a single shipment. With this exceptional combination of high load and lifting capacity, ‘Green Jade’ can transport and install the next generation of foundations and giant multi-megawatt wind turbines in the most cost-effective way.

‘Green Jade’ will be deployed for both the Hai Long Offshore Wind Project and at Zhong Neng for Zhong Neng Wind Power Corporation Preparatory Office. CDWE signed Taiwan’s first comprehensive, large-scale Balance of Plant Preferred Supplier Agreement with Hai Long Offshore Wind Project in October 2019 and for Zhong Neng, the contracts comprise the transportation and installation of foundations, as well as a Preferred Bidder Agreement for the transportation and installation of the wind turbines.



