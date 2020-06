2020 June 21 13:51

CMA CGM: ISPS Terminal Surcharge Australia ports import/export

CMA CGM informs its customers of the updated amounts of the ISPS (International Ship & Port facility Security code) Terminal surcharge in Australian ports.



The terminal surcharge is effective July 18th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice



Perimeter: Australia - All ports import/export

Cargo: dry, reefer

Amount: AUD 14 per 20'/40'

Payment: collect/prepaid