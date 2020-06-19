2020 June 19 14:54

Nefteflot launches Samarskaya-3, third barge of RDB12 design

Samarskaya-1, lead ship of the series left for her maiden voyage at the end of May



On 19 June 2020, shipbuilding and ship repair yard Nefteflot launched the third barge of Project RDB12, Samarskaya-3, reports IAA PortNews correspondent.



The vessel designed by Marine Egineering Bureau is built for shipping company Petrotanker under the agreement with State Transport Leasing Company (STLC).



The contract signed on 28 January 2019 foresees construction of three non-self-propelled cargo barges of RDB12 design.



RDB12 design barge is an unmanned non-self-propelled vessel of Volgo-Don Max class with four holds intended for mixed river-sea navigation.

Key particulars: LOA - 95.20 m; BOA – 16.90 m; midships depth – 5.50 m; CWL draft – 3.60 m; maximum draft – 4.00 m. River/sea deadweight with draft of 3.6/4.0 m – 4,068 / 4,830 tonnes.

Class notation - К R3-RSN by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.



The lead and the second ships in the series (Samarskaya-1 and Samarskaya-2) were laid down on 18 April 2019, the third one (Samarskaya-3) – on 11 July 2019. Samarskaya-1 and Samarskaya-2 were delivered to the customer on 30 December 2019.



Samarskaya-1, new dry cargo barge of Petrotanker loaded with grain, left for the first voyage at the end of May 2020.



Related links:

Nefteflot CJSC lays down third 4,800DWT barge of Project RDB12 ordered by STLC >>>>

Nefteflot laid down two barges of Project RDB12 ordered by STLC >>>>

STLC signs agreement of intent on construction and leasing out of vessels intended for Volgotrans and Petrotanker >>>>