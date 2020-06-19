  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 19 09:46

    Oil prices started rising

    Oil prices climbed by 0.87%-0.98%

    On 19 June 2020 (07:45, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price climbed by 0.87% to $41.87 per barrel, Light (WTI) for June delivery climbed by 0.98% to $39.22 per barrel. 

    On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

    On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.

2020 June 19

14:01 PONANT fleet reactivation supported by Bureau Veritas expertise
13:48 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg ships record large batch of eco-friendly biofuel
13:32 Port State control regimes cooperate with IMO on crew changes and certificate renewals
13:01 BC Ferries’ Island Aurora officially joins the fleet
12:31 Port of Oakland’s largest terminal gets three giant cranes in fall
12:13 Construction of nuclear-powered icebreakers and Utrenny terminal included into expanded list of projects with state participation
12:04 Water Witch offers Torqeedo electric power as a replacement for the standard four-cycle outboards
11:15 Finnlines begins construction of hybrid ro-ro
11:00 Hamworthy Pumps expands its service business
10:25 IADC Board decides not to grant a Safety Award in 2020
10:15 Ships of RF Navy’s Baltic fleet that observed Baltops-2020 exercise returned to their permanent bases
09:27 Bunker prices grew by $30 at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
2020 June 18

18:03 OOCL updates Trans-Pacific services
17:48 The priority of the new head of the Port of Klaipėda – sustainable development of the port
17:22 Freeport of Riga introduces digital technologies to speed-up cargo flow handling
17:03 APL revises Pacific Gulf Loop 6 port rotation
16:47 Patrol ship "Vasily Bykov" of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet entered the Bosphorus Strait
16:24 Administrations of river basins to get 10 new buoy tenders
16:03 Wärtsilä to design and equip two zero-emissions battery powered ferries
15:21 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:14 MABUX releases weekly review of global bunker market
15:02 Cosco Shipping Corporation and Tianjin Port Group signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement
14:54 Hopper Dredger Alexander von Humboldt is the first to sail 2,000 hours on 100% sustainable marine biofuel
14:02 Ship to Shore Cranes on the way to the Port of Immingham as part of the Humber Container Terminal expansion
13:49 Leningrad Region welcomes first passenger ship in navigation season of 2020
13:02 Alfa Laval continues to support the marine industry and signs three-year frame agreements for ballast water treatment systems
12:37 Construction of multipurpose cargo district included in area planning scheme of Poronaisk seaport
12:08 Fully integrated propulsion system from Wärtsilä will give essential reliability for new Mauritius cargo ship
11:59 A.P. Moller - Maersk updates expectations to volumes and EBITDA for Q2 2020
11:34 Electric propulsion is reasonable for new sightseeing ships – Victor Olersky
10:58 €10 million in European support for international research project into tele-operated logistics and transport
10:05 ECSA in full support of effective and well-targeted tonnage tax for shipping
09:39 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 18
09:37 Milestone for first LPG conversion with Isle of Man design acceptance
09:30 Humber Container Terminal Update: Ship to Shore Cranes on the way to Immingham
2020 June 17

18:05 ICTSI successful prices new senior unsecured notes
17:54 Reconstruction of Beloomut hydroengineering system is to be completed in 2020
17:35 Ambitious international consortium kicks off ePIcenter project on future-proof logistic chains
17:29 Vodohod expects cruise ship Mustay Karim to be delivered by July 10
17:05 ONE offers alternate Scandinavian and Baltic Feeder Service
16:35 WPCAP ports aligned in series of new climate change actions
16:16 Nizhny Novgorod hydrosystem project to be completed after 2024 – Rosmorrechflot
16:05 ECSA: Major review of EU's trade policy necessary to boost global economy after COVID-19
15:08 Port of Tanjung Pelepas boosts Terminal performance with arrival of 4 quay cranes
14:59 DNV GL's My Care applies hospital-grade infection risk management to ships
14:06 ABB wins hybrid power order for sustainable live fish carrier
13:18 Igor Orlov appointed as Acting General Director of Severnaya Verf shipyard
12:49 Volga-Don Basin Administration signs state contracts on reconstruction of Volgo-Don Shipping Canal facilities
12:01 Djibouti offers crew change support for all ships passing through Bab el Mandeb strait
11:55 North Sea Port sees cargo transhipment fall by a quarter in May
11:01 WinGD drives sustainable dual-fuel engine performance with X-DF2.0 technology
10:47 Damen delivers ASD Tug 2312 to Iskes in IJmuiden
10:36 Finnish Government proposes appropriations to assist shipping
09:33 Bunker prices start declining at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 17