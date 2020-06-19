2020 June 19 09:46

Oil prices started rising

Oil prices climbed by 0.87%-0.98%

On 19 June 2020 (07:45, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price climbed by 0.87% to $41.87 per barrel, Light (WTI) for June delivery climbed by 0.98% to $39.22 per barrel.

On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.