2020 June 18 16:47

Patrol ship "Vasily Bykov" of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet entered the Bosphorus Strait

The patrol ship of the Black Sea Fleet "Vasily Bykov" entered the Black sea Bosphorus Strait during the planned transition from Sevastopol to the Baltic fleet, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

In the Baltic Fleet, the crew of the ship will take part in the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg to mark the Navy Day.

During the inter-fleet passage, the crew will have to cover more than five thousand nautical miles, pass the Black, Marmara, Aegean, Mediterranean, North and Baltic seas, as well as part of the Atlantic ocean.

While making the sea crossing, the ship's crew will perform a complex of ship combat exercises for tasks specific to this type of ship. In particular, the sailors and crew of the Ka-27PL helicopter will work out tasks for takeoffs and landings on the ship's deck, and in order to check the coherence of all systems of the ship's aviation complex, training will be conducted for ship's crews that ensure helicopter flights.

The patrol ship "Vasily Bykov" was launched in 2017 and joined the Black Sea Fleet in December 2018.

Project 22160 patrol ships are designed to protect and defence of the maritime economic zone, and in the event of military operations are designed to ensure the stability of the fleet's forces and facilities during the defence of their home areas. The autonomous navigation of ships of this project is 60 days. Patrol ships of this project can reach a speed of 30 knots, have a displacement of about 1,700 tons, and a crew of about 80 people. The ship has a range of 6000 nautical miles. The ship is equipped with the most modern complexes of radio engineering and sonar weapons.