2020 June 16 17:11

Solstad Offshore announces contract award for two AHTS’s in Brazil

Solstad Offshore ASA announced that the AHTS’s Far Sagaris and Far Statesman, have been awarded a contract with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (“Petrobras”) for a period of 3 years firm to support Petrobras’ exploration and production activities on the Brazilian continental shelf, the company said in its release.

Both vessels will sail under Brazilian REB Flag and will be equipped with Work Class ROV’s for operations down to 3.000m water depth.

Commencement of the Contract will take place during September 2020, and the contract value excluding ROV’s is in the excess of MNOK 800.