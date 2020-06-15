  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 15 17:16

    NCSP Group announces its consolidated financial results for the three months, ended 31 March 2020

    NCSP Group announces its consolidated financial results for the three months, ended 31 March 2020, prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

    NCSP Group transshipment of cargo in Q1 2020 totaled 34,1 million tons, including 28,3 million tons of liquid cargo, 1,6 million tons of bulk cargo, 2,9 million tons of general cargo, 1,2 million tons of containers and 0,1 million tons of other cargo.

    NCSP’s Group consolidated revenue for Q1 2020 totaled $200,07 million, which is $39,8 million (or 16.6 %) less vs 1Q 2019. Revenue deviation during 1Q 2020 was due to the less grain transshipment, but was partially offset by increase in revenue from oil and petroleum products transshipment.

    Group’s EBITDA in the reporting period totaled $146,4 million; Cash and cash equivalents at 31 March 2020 totaled $443 million. Net debt reduced to $375,8 million.

    Net debt to EBITDA ratio improved to 0,62 versus 1,22 at the beginning of the year.

    NCSP Group Key Financial Metrics for Q1 2020

    (thousand US dollars)

    Q1 2020

    Q1 2019

    Change

    Change %

    Revenue

    200 070

    239 885

    -39 815

    -16.6%

    EBITDA

    146 404

    186 684

    -40 280

    -21.6%

    EBITDA Margin

    73.2%

    77.8%

    -4.6%

    -

    (Loss) / profit for the period

    -43 883

    167 737

    -211 620

    -126.2%

    (thousand US dollars)

    31.03.2020

    31.12.2019

    Change

    Change %

    Debt (incl. lease)

    818 767

    820 581

    -1 814

    -0.2%

    Cash and equivalents

    442 990

    433 480

    9 510

    2.2%

    Net debt

    375 777

    387 101

    -11 324

    -2.9%

    Net debt / EBITDA

    0,62

    1,22

    -

    -


    NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

    NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover in 2019 amounted to 142.5 million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 866.4 million in 2019. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 June 15

18:02 Stena Line closes Trelleborg-Sassnitz route
17:45 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding to collaborate with Shin Nihonkai Ferry in development and verification of unmanned ship navigation system
17:31 London P&I Club reports operating surplus and increase in free reserves for 2019/2020 financial year
17:16 NCSP Group announces its consolidated financial results for the three months, ended 31 March 2020
17:02 MOL applied to the Nippon Foundation to fund demonstration voyages for autonomous sailing within fiscal year 2020
16:37 Port of Oakland names Brandes as new Maritime Director
16:32 Port of Los Angeles cargo volumes drop in May
16:18 Novotrans completed first phase of construction works under LUGAPORT project
16:02 Ocean Yield announces joint venture with Aker Capital
15:39 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 9,691 in RF spot market
15:20 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 5.91 million tonnes of cargo in 5M’2020
15:02 Hapag-Lloyd stops accepting solid waste cargo into China from September 1, 2020
14:31 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 5M’2020 dropped by a quarter
14:02 Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC restores container transportation in the directions Alat – Turkmenbashi – Alat
13:23 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 5M’2020 grew by 18.6% Y-o-Y
13:02 MOL's Propeller Boss Cap Fins wins Environmental Technology Award from Japan Association for Logistics and Transport
12:22 RF Prime Minister approves Coal Industry Development Programme till 2035
12:01 European Maritime Social Partners call for Ministers of Health to assist in ensuring crew changes can take place in EU ports
11:57 Port of Helsinki throughput in 5M’2019 fell by 9.5% to 5.5 million tonnes
11:34 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding to collaborate with Shin Nihonkai Ferry in development and verification of unmanned ship navigation system
11:00 NYK to participate in crewless maritime autonomous surface ship trial project
10:44 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 5M’2020 fell by 15.1% YoY to 6.55 million tonnes
10:38 Wan Hai Lines sells two containerships
10:21 President of Energy Business to leave Wärtsilä
10:03 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 5M’2020 grew by 22% Y-o-Y to 12. 2 million tonnes
09:40 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 15
09:40 Oil prices continue going down
09:26 Overall progress on implementing Arctic LNG 2 project estimated at 19%
09:13 Baltic Dry Index is on June 12

2020 June 14

16:42 US - CTPAT Sea Carrier security profile guidance
15:18 New Alfa Laval PureSOx Express offers easy access to SOx scrubber advantages
14:11 Adjustment of New Zealand Japan (NZJ) service schedule
13:47 Trafigura releases half year results showing an exceptional performance in volatile markets
12:23 CLDN Ro-Ro SA poised to introduce a direct Spanish/UK/Ireland link for the first time
11:04 Act on seafarer crew changes to avert humanitarian crisis

2020 June 13

16:48 MPA: 4000 approved crew change cases in Singapore during COVID-19 period
16:11 COVID-19 brings unexpected benefits to APM Terminals’ global TOS roll-out
15:23 Fincantieri floats out “Viking Venus” at Ancona shipyard
14:52 BC Ferries releases year-end results
13:15 APMT Rotterdam orders fleet of Konecranes Noell straddle carriers
12:32 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Los Angeles with Engelhart CTP
11:07 SSAB Raahe's steel plant is testing biogas from Gasum as a maritime transport fuel

2020 June 12

15:48 Port of Antwerp issues RFPs for sustainable innovation in agriculture
14:08 Valenciaport joins the international declaration in support of maritime trade to combat the Covid-19 pandemic
13:26 Port of Oakland loaded box volume declines in May as expected
12:05 Ocean Yield ASA announces completion of vessel sale
11:14 ESL Shipping first in Finland to use 100% renewable liquefied biogas in maritime transport
09:42 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 12
09:05 KNUD E. HANSEN announces its latest design, Phoenix World Village
08:07 YSA Design partners with Scenso to deliver cleaner air on cruise ships

2020 June 11

19:00 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
18:23 Bunker prices are stable at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
18:02 Port of Gdynia Authority undertakes development towards smart port
17:59 Stena Bulk presents a prototype of the next-generation product and chemical tanker
17:41 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
17:19 Webinar “From Volga to Yenisey: will river cruise shipping survive?” begins at noon on 17 June 2020
16:26 RF Transport Ministry elaborates on validity period of seafarers’ documents
16:05 Maersk fleet to improve ocean and climate science
15:03 DNV GL’s new guidance works to support shipowner decisions
14:50 Okskaya Shipyard launches third dry cargo ship of Project RSD59 built for Petrotrans