2020 June 15 15:39

Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 9,691 in RF spot market

Between June 8 and June 12, 2020, average wholesale prices for heavy fuel oil М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation grew by RUB 1,604 against the previous week to RUB 9,691 per tonne, PortNews IAA learnt from the review provided by Refinitiv.



The price for fuel oil in the North West federal district remained flat at RUB 6,350 per tonne, in the Central district – grew by RUB 1,511 to RUB 10,338, in the Volga federal district – grew by RUB 1,512 to RUB 8,525, in the Southern federal district remained flat at RUB 7,350, in the Siberian federal district – grew by RUB 2,272 to RUB 9,925, in the Far East federal district grew by RUB 2,048 to RUB 16,388.