2020 June 15 12:22
RF Prime Minister approves Coal Industry Development Programme till 2035
When completed, it will let boost coal production to 668 million tonnes under the best case scenario
Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin approved the Coal Industry Development Programme till 2035, says press center of RF Government.
The programme foresees complete renovation of production facilities, creation of new production facilities in Kuzbass and Rostov Region as well as in the Far East and East Siberia, synchronized development of railway and port infrastructure to ensure supplies to the foreign market.
The programme will be implemented in three phases. When completed, it will let boost coal production from 439.3 million tonnes in 2018 to 485 million tonnes under conservative scenario and to 668 million tonnes under the best case scenario. Exports are to grow to 259 or to 392 million tonnes accordingly.
The programme also covers some social aspects.
