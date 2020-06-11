2020 June 11 14:32

President Trump orders polar icebreaker fleet ready by 2029

In a recent memo issued to several state agencies the U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed to begin the creation of a fleet of polar security icebreakers that would be fully operational by 2029.



The document says: “To help protect our national interests in the Arctic and Antarctic regions, and to retain a strong Arctic security presence alongside our allies and partners, the United States requires a ready, capable, and available fleet of polar security icebreakers that is operationally tested and fully deployable by Fiscal Year 2029”.



The polar icebreaker fleet build up requires development and execution of acquisition program. The Secretary of Homeland Security in coordination with the Secretary of Defense will conduct a study to determine the optimal number of icebreakers to ensure a presence in both the Arctic and the Antarctic regions. The fleet will include at least three heavy polar-class security cutters (PSC), and a class of medium PSCs.

Besides, depending on the fleet size and composition, the US will require “at least two optimal United States basing locations and at least two international basing locations”.

Until the icebreaker fleet is ready the agencies were instructed “to identify options to buying or leasing vessels from other nations.