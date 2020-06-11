  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 11 14:33

    New Silk Road increases the frequency of departures

    Since the end of March, Mukran Port Terminals GmbH has been operating a fixed sea route as part of the New Silk Road between Asia and Europe in cooperation with DBO Bahnoperator GmbH under the "flag" Baltic Sea Bridge. During these ten weeks of continuous operation, with a weekly departure from Baltijsk (Kaliningrad region) towards Mukran Port, 2200 containers (TEU) were transported. This excellent result has now led to the frequency of departures being increased to twice a week.

    Baltic Sea Bridge and DBO Bahnoperator GmbH, responsible for the capacity utilisation on the Silk Road route, have jointly decided to take this step after evaluating the first weeks of operation.

    The container volume not only makes a higher frequency of departures necessary but also a faster and more economical ship. From now on this function will be performed by the shipping company's own ship MS Constance, which has a capacity of 300 TDW.

    "For our company, Mukran Port has developed into a reliable hub for East-West traffic - we are delighted to see this," says Arne Ehlers, Managing Director of the shipping company BREB, which handles the charter process for Baltic Sea Bridge.
     
    About Mukran Port
    Germany's easternmost deepwater port is accessible to all classes of ships operating in the Baltic Sea region. The port is located directly on the open sea and thus enables an uncomplicated approach for shipping. Therefore, time-consuming trips to the port area are not necessary. There is also no pilotage obligation. The port's own railway company Baltic Port Rail Mukran is responsible for the railway logistics at the location. It organises the punctual provision, collection and shunting services of wagons. The port and station area has a total of around 90 kilometres of track.
     
    About Baltic Sea Bridge
    Baltic Sea Bridge is a brand and business unit of Mukran Port Terminals GmbH und Co KG. The aim is the complete development of the Silk Road corridor across the port and industrial zone of Mukran as well as the acceptance of short sea container loads. Baltic Sea Bridge acts as an interface of the United Transport and Logistics Company - Eurasian Rail Alliance (UTLC ERA) to Western Europe. UTLC ERA provides services for the transport of containers by regular container block trains on the China-Europe-China route through the territories of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

Другие новости по темам: Baltic Sea Bridge, Mukran Port, Silk Road  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 June 11

19:00 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
18:23 Bunker prices are stable at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
18:02 Port of Gdynia Authority undertakes development towards smart port
17:59 Stena Bulk presents a prototype of the next-generation product and chemical tanker
17:41 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
17:19 Webinar “From Volga to Yenisey: will river cruise shipping survive” begins at noon on 17 June 2020
16:26 RF Transport Ministry elaborates on validity period of seafarers’ documents
16:05 Maersk fleet to improve ocean and climate science
15:03 DNV GL’s new guidance works to support shipowner decisions
14:50 Okskaya Shipyard launches third dry cargo ship of Project RSD59 built for Petrotrans
14:33 New Silk Road increases the frequency of departures
14:32 President Trump orders polar icebreaker fleet ready by 2029
14:17 Sevastopol plans procurement of five passenger boats
14:02 Wilhelmsen signs MOU with Singapore-based drone delivery provider F-drones
13:49 MABUX releases weekly review of global bunker market
13:20 First train arrival at Stockholm Norvik Port
12:25 Kola Flotilla of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet held tactical exercises in the Arctic
11:58 Damen supports 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference as its Sponsor
11:32 Russian shipping companies look into operation on rivers and lakes of Europe
11:01 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
10:56 APM Terminals and NRC restore rail service at Apapa Port
10:31 Heléne Mellquist appointed President of Volvo Penta
09:57 Oil prices continue going down
09:23 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 11
09:12 Baltic Dry Index is on June 10

2020 June 10

18:04 IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim welcomes the latest initiatives to address the serious issue of piracy and armed robbery in the Gulf of Guinea
17:45 RF Navy’s Vice Admiral Kulakov ASW ship practiced ASW tasks in the Barents Sea
17:26 Throughput of Taganrog port in 5M’2020 climbed by 2%
17:04 The Port of Marseille Fos handles the biggest ITER reactor component
16:38 Channel draft at Berdiansk sea port resumed to 7.90 meters
16:13 2 MOL-operated vessels selected as 2019 'Best Quality Ship Awards'
15:47 FSUE Rosmorport grants lease payment delay
15:13 Scandlines resumes full operation on its routes between Germany and Denmark
14:45 Port of Liepaja throughput in 5M’2020 fell by 13.5 % Y-o-Y
14:11 Port of Valencia slows down in May with a 6.64% drop
13:29 Oleg Philippov appointed as Harbour Master of Shakhtersk port
13:10 BMW Group joins UECC and GoodShipping in further biofuel trials, continuing decarbonisation of sea transport for car carriers
12:52 Early eastbound Northern Sea Route transit delivers LNG to China over a third faster
12:31 Chinese Nanjing Jinling shipyard starts construction of ro-ro vessel for Finnlines
12:04 Fincantieri shareholders’ meeting approves 2019 financial statements
11:31 London, UK to host Digitalised Smart Ports Conference on 4-5 November 2020
11:03 Aker Solutions welcomes industry measures
10:27 Vympel Shipyard launches third high-speed passenger-carrying hydrofoil of Kometa 120М design
10:14 CroisiEurope applying Bureau Veritas infection prevention measures across a fleet of 32 vessels
10:03 Oil prices rise within $2
09:44 Baltic Dry Index is on June 9
09:29 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 10
09:22 Bunker prices continue rising at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:11 GTT entrusted by DSME with the design of a FSRU for MOL

2020 June 9

18:36 The DeltaPORT Donatiefonds awarded a third series of ‘Covid donations’
18:20 Throughput of Russian seaports in 5M’2020 grew by 3.2% Y-o-Y
18:06 Sleipner field centre to be partly electrified
17:52 NCSP Group handled 45.9 million tonnes of cargo in January–April 2020
17:36 New Autonomous ITVs to boost operational efficiency at Jebel Ali Port in deal between DP World, UAE Region and DGWorld
17:21 New tests into degassing barges in North Sea Port successful
17:05 CMA CGM announces Rate Restoration Program from Asia to Red Sea
16:43 RF Navy's Baltic fleet to host the all-army competition
16:14 The European Commission has set a goal for Europe to become the world’s first carbon-neutral continent by 2050
16:05 Maersk expands AE19 ocean-rail service from Europe to Asia
15:29 Genco leads the first full crew change under new COVID-19 protocols in Singapore