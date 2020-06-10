2020 June 10 10:27

Vympel Shipyard launches third high-speed passenger-carrying hydrofoil of Kometa 120М design

It is the third Kometa for Crimea

On 9 June 2020, Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region based Vympel Shipbuilding Plant (Vimpel Shipyard, part of the Kalashnikov Concern) launched high-speed passenger-carrying hydrofoil Kometa 120М, says press center of the company.

The ship’s speed is up 65 km/h. It can accommodate up to 120 passengers. The vessel is equipped with spacious economy and business class saloons as well as an automatic roll and overload reduction system.

Upon completion of mooring trials, the ship will be transported to the Black Sea for sea trials.

Regular service of the Kometa 120M passenger hydrofoil boat on Sevastopol – Yalta route was launched in 2018. IN two navigation seasons (2018-2019) the ship carried over 60,000 passengers.

Vympel Shipyard specializes in the construction of medium- and light-tonnage seagoing and river vessels and boats both for military and civil sectors. Since its inception in 1930, the company was built more than 30,000 ships of various types. Over the past 40 years, the shipbuilding company has delivered more than 1,800 boats to 29 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa and South America. Currently Vympel Shipyard is building serial combat missile / patrol boats of new generation, high-speed SAR boats, firefighting ships, hydrographic survey and fishing vessels, tugs and other dedicated fleet, providing warranty / maintenance service for its products.

