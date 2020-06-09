2020 June 9 18:20

Throughput of Russian seaports in 5M’2020 grew by 3.2% Y-o-Y

In January-May 2020, Russian seaports handled 351.39 million tonnes, up 3.2% year-on-year, the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) said on its official Instagram page.



In the reporting period, handling of dry bulk cargo totaled 155.74 million tonnes (+4.2%), liquid bulk cargo – 195.65 million tonnes (+2.5%).

Seaports of the Arctic Basin handled 40.9 million tonnes (-5.5%) including 11.88 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-3.4%) and 29.02 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-6.4 %).



Seaports of the Baltic Basin handled 110.9 million tonnes (+2.6%) including 44.86 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-2.4%) and 66.04 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+6.2%).



Seaports of the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 105.76 million tonnes (+6.6%) including 41.16 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+15.1%) and 64.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+1.8%).



Seaports of the Caspian Basin handled 3.49 million tonnes (+17.3%) including 1.56 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+41.7%) and 1.93 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+3.0%).



Seaports of the Far East Basin handled 90.34 million tonnes (+4.1%) including 56.28 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+3.6%) and 34.06 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+4.9%).



