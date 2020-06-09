2020 June 9 16:43

RF Navy's Baltic fleet to host the all-army competition

On July 1 to 10, the all-army contest "Seaborne Assault-2020" will be held at the Khmelevka training ground in the Kaliningrad region, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

More than 200 Marines and cadets representing the teams of the Baltic, Northern, Black sea and Pacific fleets, the Caspian flotilla, the Far Eastern Higher Combined Arms Command School and the Ryazan Higher Airborne Command School will demonstrate their professional skills in speed, strength and dexterity, shooting accuracy from small arms and armoured personnel carriers, as well as in driving combat vehicles over rough terrain and afloat.

In total, the contestants will overcome more than 30 obstacles in three stages of the competition.

The winners of the competition will represent the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation at the international competition for field training among marine units "Seaborne Assault-2020".