2020 June 9 15:29

Genco leads the first full crew change under new COVID-19 protocols in Singapore

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, the largest U.S. headquartered drybulk shipowner focused on the transportation of major and minor bulk commodities globally, announced the successful full crew change of the Genco Liberty, a 180,032 DWT Capesize vessel, marking the first full crew change under new COVID-19 protocols in Singapore. A total of 37 seafarers were involved in this crew change, which was completed on June 6, 2020 and executed in accordance with protocols established by Genco, Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) and the Synergy Group, the company said in its release.

The protocols developed by Genco, the MPA and the Synergy Group established quarantine and repatriation procedures for seafarers to protect health and safety, taking into account factors such as testing, the availability of personal protective equipment, travel and logistical issues, and the safety of the local community.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes. As of June 8, 2020, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, six Ultramax, 20 Supramax and 10 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,837,000 dwt and an average age of 9.9 years.