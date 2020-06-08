2020 June 8 17:17

Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 8,087 in RF spot market

М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation rose by RUB 1,445 against the previous week

Between June 1 and June 5, 2020, average wholesale prices for heavy fuel oil М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation grew by RUB 1,445 against the previous week to RUB 8,087 per tonne, PortNews IAA learnt from the review provided by Refinitiv.



The price for fuel oil in the North West federal district remained flat at RUB 6,350 per tonne, in the Central district – grew by RUB 2,077 to RUB 8,827, in the Volga federal district – grew by RUB 1,392 to RUB 7,013, in the Southern federal district remained flat at RUB 7,350, in the Siberian federal district – grew by RUB 1,416 to RUB 7,653, in the Far East federal district grew by RUB 1,110 to RUB 14,340.