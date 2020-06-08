2020 June 8 15:34

Rolls-Royce joins the UN Race to Zero campaign

Rolls-Royce joins the UN Race to Zero campaign in the run up to COP26 with a bold ambition to play a leading role in pioneering a resilient, inclusive, net zero carbon future, the company said in its release.

This will see Rolls-Royce become net zero carbon in its operations by 2030 and, more fundamentally, set an ambition to play a leading role in enabling the sectors in which its operate to reach net zero carbon by 2050 through the development of new products and technologies. Today Rolls-Royce affirms that position in joining the Business Ambition for 1.5oC campaign.

As part of this commitment, Rolls-Royce will:

Align its business to the Paris Agreement goals, to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C;

Use its technological capabilities to play a leading role in enabling vital parts of the economy to get to net zero carbon by 2050, including aviation, shipping, rail, and power generation;

Continue to, and seek to accelerate, progress against stated company and industry carbon reduction targets and goals;

Continue investment in research & development (R&D) in pursuit of ever more efficient products and novel solutions to the climate challenge;

Publish a clear roadmap later this year, setting out a pathway to enabling net zero carbon emissions by 2050, including interim milestones.





